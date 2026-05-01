The Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, with the main focus on the powerplay clash between teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and returning pacer Mitchell Starc. This key battle could decide the match, as RR pushes for a top-four finish while DC looks to revive its campaign.

The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the IPL 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 1. The two sides are facing off for the first time in the ongoing IPL season, with both teams aiming for crucial points in a tightly contested IPL 2026 season.

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The Royals, led by Riyan Parag, are having a great campaign, winning six matches in nine outings, and are currently in the fourth spot with 12 points. The Capitals, led by Axar Patel, on the other hand, lost 5 matches in 8 outings, including two consecutive losses against the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and are currently sitting at the seventh spot with 6 points.

The upcoming clash between RR and DC is set to be a crucial mid-season battle, with Rajasthan Royals looking to consolidate their place in the top four while Delhi Capitals aim to review their playoff hopes with a much-needed win away from home.

Also Read: IPL 2026: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes Abhishek's big record

Sooryavanshi vs Starc - IPL Much-Anticipated Showdown

While the Rajasthan Royals are set to take on the Delhi Capitals, the anticipation is around the much-awaited clash between fearless teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and experienced Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, a battle that could define the tone of the contest in Jaipur.

The left-handed batter and left-arm pacer, two opposite forces of nature in the shortest format, are set to headline a fascinating mini-battle within the larger context of the match, with Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay going up against Starc’s pace, swing, and big-match experience.

The 15-year-old has already been making headlines with his explosive batting and fearless approach at the top of the order, and his stay at the crease is often perceived as a game-changing phase of his side, especially in the powerplay, where he looks to seize momentum early and put the opposition on the back foot with his intent-driven strokeplay.

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Mitchell Starc is set to play his first match of the IPL 2026 after he was unavailable earlier in the season due to injury concerns, and his return will be a major boost for the Delhi Capitals as they look to strengthen their bowling attack in a crucial phase of the tournament.

Starc, who was the DC’s second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps in the last IPL season, will once again be key to their pace attack with his new-ball swing and death-over control.

Will Sooryavanshi Deliver Again or Starc Dominate?

The much-anticipated clash between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Mitchell Starc will be around who sets the tone early, Sooryavanshi with his fearless batting or Starc with his pace and control in the powerplay. Before this, he had already taken on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, showing no hesitation against world-class pace attacks.

Sooryavanshi’s battle with Starc is likely to be more of a high-intensity powerplay duel, where every over could swing momentum and set the tone for the rest of the innings. It was reported that the 15-year-old has aggregated 315 runs against a capped international pacer with 20 T20I appearances, underlining his fearless approach and ability to take on experienced bowling attacks without hesitation.

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Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, is often known for his ability to strike early with the new ball and deliver in high-pressure moments, making him a constant threat in the powerplay and at the death for the Delhi Capitals.

His face-off against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could define the powerplay battle and potentially decide which team gains the early upper hand in Jaipur. Having 25 wickets in 49 IPL powerplay overs, Mitchell Starc has consistently been one of the most dangerous new-ball bowlers in the league, capable of striking early and breaking partnerships.

Also Read: IPL: Yashasvi Jaiswal set to surpass Shane Watson in RR's record books

Fans Drop Predictions on Sooryavanshi vs Starc Battle

The battle between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Mitchell Starc has already created a buzz on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts split over whether fearless youth will dominate or experience will prevail in this high-voltage powerplay duel.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts offered mixed predictions, with many calling it a ‘bat vs ball’ showdown where Sooryavanshi’s fearless intent could either produce a boundary-laden start or fall prey to Starc’s precision. Others felt it could swing either way depending on who lands the first punch in the powerplay.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already amassed 400 runs, including a century and 2 fifties, at an average of 44.44 and a strike rate of 238.09 in nine matches. Mitchell Starc is set to play his first game of the season for Delhi Capitals, and he will look to make an immediate impact with the new ball against Sooryavanshi.

In his IPL career, Starc has picked 65 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 23.12 and an economy rate of 8.61 in 52 matches.