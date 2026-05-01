Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed U-19 World Cup 2026 star RS Ambrish as a replacement for the injured Shivam Mavi. The all-rounder, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the U-19 WC, joins SRH for the rest of the IPL 2026 season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed RS Ambrish as an injury replacement for Shivam Mavi for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, after the right-arm pacer was ruled out with a groin injury.

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Who is RS Ambrish?

RS Ambrish, an all-rounder, was part of India's title-winning squad at the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 and finished as the team's joint-highest wicket-taker, claiming 11 wickets in the tournament.

IPL Confirms Replacement

"Sunrisers Hyderabad sign RS Ambrish as injury replacement for Shivam Mavi. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked RS Ambrish as an injury replacement for Shivam Mavi for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Mavi, a right-arm medium pacer, has been ruled out of the ongoing season due to a groin injury," as per a statement from IPL.

"RS Ambrish, who is an all-rounder, was a part of the triumphant India Under-19 squad of ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026. He was also India Under-19's joint-highest wicket-taker at the tournament, with 11 wickets against his name. Ambrish, who is a right-arm medium pacer and a left-handed batter, will join SRH for INR 30 Lakh," the statement further added.

SRH's Strong Campaign

Ambrish joins a bowling unit brimming with youth. SRH have trusted the likes of Praful Hinge (24) and Sakib Hussain (21), who have stepped up seamlessly this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sit third on the table with 12 points, having strung together five consecutive victories. They will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 3. (ANI)