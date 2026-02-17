Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan share a strong friendship beyond cricket and politics. Gavaskar co-signed a petition for Imran’s humane prison treatment. Their bond includes Imran persuading Gavaskar to postpone retirement for a final series.

Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan might have been fierce rivals on the field, with both leaving a mark on cricket history, but the two legends of the game have shared a strong bond off the field despite espite political tensions between their countries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The camaraderie can be evident from the fact that Sunil Gavaskar was among the 14 former captains to have co-signed a petition to the Pakistan authorities for humane treatment of Imran Khan, following reports that the former Pakistan skipper has lost 85% of his vision while serving a 14-year prison sentence for multiple corruption charges since 2023, alongside his wife Busra Biwi.

In a joint letter to the Pakistan Prime Minister, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and 12 other former international captains urged the Pakistan government to provide immediate and fair medical treatment to Imran Khan, as well as fair access to legal processes for the former Pakistan captain, amid concerns over his deteriorating health in custody.

In the petition, former international captains further emphasised the stature of Imram Khan as a 1992 World Cup-winning captain and called on Pakistan authorities to act promptly amid rising concerns from the global cricket community.

Gavaskar-Imran Bond

Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan have known each other since 1971, and their friendship began when Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder was looking to break into the Worcestershire county side, where India’s batting legend was already playing. Despite political tensions and strained relationships between the two nations, Gavaskar and Imran have maintained a close bond over the years.

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan were the most influential figures in the world of cricket, and the bilateral series between India and Pakistan would often draw massive crowds and intense on-field battles in either country. Since India and Pakistan have massive ardent followers of cricket, these were not just matches, but they were national pride, fierce competition, and unforgettable duels on the field.

Scroll to load tweet…

However, off the field, there was mutual respect between India and Pakistan players, and Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan had a shared close bond that often transcended rivalry. The two first met on the international stage in 1978 when India toured Pakistan, and Gavaskar faced Imran Khan’s pace bowling in Tests, forging mutual respect that grew over decades of competition and friendship.

Scroll to load tweet…

Imran Khan has dismissed Sunil Gavaskar 11 times in Test cricket, but India’s batting legend has a great record against Pakistan, amassing 2089 runs, including 5 centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 56.45 in 24 matches.

When Imran Forced Gavaskar to Change Retirement Plans

Back in 1986, Sunil Gavaskar was planning to retire from his illustrious career after playing the final Test series against England. Gavaskar already made up his mind to bring the curtains down on his career as he felt it was the right time to end his illustrious career. Indian batting legend informed Imran Khan about his decision.

However, Imran Khan persuaded his ‘friend’ Sunil Gavaskar to extend his career till the Test series between India and Pakistan on Indian soil. Khan’s persuasion led to Gavaskar change his retirement plans.

“You can't retire now. Pakistan is coming to India next year, and I want to beat India in India. If you aren't part of that team, it won't be the same. Come on, let's have one last tilt against each other," Imran Khan replied when I told him I planned to retire at the end of the India tour of England," Gavaskar wrote in his 2018 Times of India column.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sunil Gavaskar played his final Test series against Pakistan on home soil in 1987 and had a decent outing, amassing 295 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 49.16 in four matches. However, India lost the Test series to Pakistan, ending Gavaskar’s career on a competitive note.

It was during the series against Pakistan that Sunil Gavaskar completed 10,000 Test runs, becoming the first player to achieve this feat in the history of the format.

‘It’s Terrible What They Are Doing to Him’

Even though India and Pakistan’s relationship has been further strained due to cross-border tensions between the two nations, the friendship between Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan continues to remain intact even today.

Speaking about his treatment of Imran Khan in jail, Sunil Gavaskar was pained by the way Pakistan authorities were handling his condition.

“It’s terrible what they are doing to him. We have been friends since he was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire and not just rivals on the field,” Gavaskar said as quoted by The Sydney Herald.

Imran Khan was often regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders and captains in the history of cricket. Imran made his international debut for Pakistan in a Test match against England in 1971, and since then, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the influential figures in cricket history, combining fast bowling, elegant batting, and inspirational captaincy.

Imran Khan was appointed as captain in 1982 and led the Men in Green to numerous victories, home and away. His most notable achievement was leading Pakistan to the maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 1992, making him the oldest captain to win a World Cup at the age of 40 and cementing his legacy as a transformative leader in world cricket.

In his international cricket career, Imran Khan has amassed 7516 runs, including seven centuries and 37 fifties, at an average of 35.45 and picked 544 wickets, including 24 fifers and 20 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 24.08 and an economy rate of 2.92 in 263 matches.