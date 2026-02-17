Fourteen former cricket captains, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, petitioned Pakistan for humane treatment of ex-captain Imran Khan amid reports of serious health issues and severe vision loss, urging immediate and proper medical care.

India’s legendary cricketers, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, are among the 14 former captains who petitioned the government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for humane treatment of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan amid his deteriorating health condition in custody.

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been serving prison sentences since 2022 in multiple corruption charges and have faced legal battles and convictions that gained widespread attention. However, concerns have been raised over the 1992 World Cup-winning captain’s health condition after it was reported that he has lost about 85 % of the vision in his right eye, leaving him with only 15% of his eyesight while in custody.

Imran Khan’s Salman Safdar stated that Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder and former Prime Minister has suffered severe and rapid vision loss in his right eye due to delayed medical treatment in custody, adding that authorties providing only minimal care despite serious health issues.

Former International Captains Concerned over Imran Khan’s Health

After the reports of Imran Khan’s deteriorating health condition, especially 85% vision loss, spread across the cricketing world, the former international captains signed a joint petition to the government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requesting urgent action to safeguard his health and ensure that he receives proper medical care and attention while in custody.

The letter addressed to Shehbaz Sharif has been co-signed by Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Nasser Hussain, Belinda Clarke, Ian Chappell, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Michael Atherton, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh, and John Wright.

In a joint letter, the 14 ex-captains implored the Government of Pakistan to provide Imran Khan with ‘immediate and adequate medical treatment by ‘qualified specialists’ as per his choice to address his deteriorating health condition. The letter also requests urgent action to protect his health and ensure he receives proper and fair medical treatment, and safe detention conditions.

The petition further emphasised the stature of Imram Khan as a 1992 World Cup-winning captain and called on Pakistan authorities to act promptly amid rising concerns from the global cricket community.

In a joint petition to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, none of Imran Khan’s former teammates and ex-Pakistan captains have signed the letter. However, the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shahid Afridi took to social media to urge the authorities for proper treatment for Imran amid his deteriorating health condition.

Here’s The Full Statement Co-Signed by 14 International Captains

We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket. Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory—a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.

Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike. Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country.

Recent reports concerning his health—particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern. As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.

We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives: Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues. Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn—and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice. This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings.

The Legendary Career of Imran Khan

Imran Khan is often regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders Pakistan has ever produced. Imran made his international debut for Pakistan in a Test match against England in 1971, and since then, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the influential figures in cricket history, combining fast bowling, elegant batting, and inspirational captaincy.

Imran Khan was appointed as captain in 1982 and led the Men in Green to numerous victories, home and away. His most notable achievement was leading Pakistan to the maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 1992, making him the oldest captain to win a World Cup at the age of 40 and cementing his legacy as a transformative leader in world cricket.

With his captaincy and all-around brilliance, Imran Khan became a global cricketing icon, inspiring generations of players with his resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship. Beyond the field, Imran’s vision and charisma led him to serve as Pakistan’s Prime Minister, where he sought to translate his leadership skills into national governance.

In his international cricket career, Imran Khan has amassed 7516 runs, including seven centuries and 37 fifties, at an average of 35.45 and picked 544 wickets, including 24 fifers and 20 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 24.08 and an economy rate of 2.92 in 263 matches. Imran Khan retired from his illustrious career after leading Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup triumph.