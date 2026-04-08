Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is lighting up IPL 2026 with his fearless, boundary-packed batting. Known for his aggressive strokeplay and rapid scoring, he’s emerged as a vital match-changer for RR, dominating games and thrilling fans with his explosive impact.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again lived up to the hype and expectations in the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7. Sooryavanshi played a quickfire knock of 39 off 14 balls in the Royals’ 27-run victory in a rain-truncated contest.

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The 15-year–old smashed five sixes, including two maximums off Jasprit Bumrah in a highly anticipated face-off, and a four, and batted at an impressive strike rate of 278.57 to help the RR power to 150/3 in 11 overs before the bowlers restricted the MI to 123/9, securing their third successive win of the season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again stole the spotlight with his aggressive and fearless strokeplay, which he displayed in the previous two matches against the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, scoring 52 off 17 balls and 31 off 18 balls, respectively. The young batter continues to assert himself as RR’s match-changer, turning games around with his rapid scoring and fearless intent.

Also Read: Fearless At 15! How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stunned IPL With Explosive Assault on Bumrah

Sooryavanshi’s boundary blitz boosts RR’s top order.

After a successful IPL debut season, where he was one of the Rajasthan Royals’ top performers and breakout star of the tournament, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been entrusted with the task of leading RR’s top-order assault, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, and setting the tone in every match.

The Bihar cricketer, who is the youngest to play the IPL, continues to impress with his fearless approach, combining power and precision to dominate bowlers and provide RR with explosive starts. In the ongoing edition of the tournament, Sooryavanshi has aggregated 122 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 248.97 in three matches.

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Out of those runs, 106 came from 11 sixes and 10 fours, meaning 87% of his total runs were scored in boundaries, highlighting Sooryavanshi’s brutal and aggressive approach at the top of the order. On average, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed 35 runs through boundaries, underlining his dominance and ability to turn games with explosive hitting.

In the last IPL season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi amassed 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.55 in seven innings. Out of the total runs, the young batting sensation scored 216 runs through 24 sixes and 18 fours, meaning 85.7% of his runs came in boundaries, highlighting his potential to change matches with sheer power and fearless hitting.

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In his overall IPL career, Sooryavanshi has aggregated 374 runs, including a fifty and 3 fifties, at an average of 37.40 and a strike rate of 218.71, and out of which, 322 runs came through 35 sixes and 28 fours, meaning 86% of his career runs have come in boundaries, underscoring his ability to dominate attacks and provide explosive starts for the Royals.

The Powerplay Dominator

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma has often been considered a dominator in the powerplay in T20 cricket, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless hitting and boundary-heavy approach are redefining how RR attacks in the first six overs. In the last IPL season, Sooryavanshi smashed 151 runs, including 14 sixes, in the powerplay, meaning 60% of his total 252 runs came in the first six overs.

In the ongoing IPL season, the young batter has dominated the powerplay in such a way that all 122 of his runs have come in the first six overs, showcasing his explosive impact at the top of RR’s order.

The 15-year-old, who is now eligible to play for India’s senior team, has already shown that he can single-handedly change the course of the game with his fearless strokeplay and boundary-hitting prowess. In his IPL career so far, Sooryavanshi has scored 273 runs in the powerplay out of a total of 374 runs, meaning nearly 73% of his career runs have come in the first six overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay and batting brilliance at such a young age showcase his immense talent and potential to be a game-changer for RR and Indian cricket. When the young batter scored a record-breaking knock of 101 off 37 balls against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025, 87 of those runs came in the powerplay, showcasing his ability to take complete control of the first six overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s exceptional batting prowess, especially the way he dominates the powerplay, makes him a lethal force for the Rajasthan Royals, consistently turning the matches in the team’s favour and establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Michael Vaughan Urges BCCI to Fast‑Track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Explosive Knock vs CSK