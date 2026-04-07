In the IPL 2026 clash, RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fearlessly hit MI's Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in their first encounter, scoring a quick 39 off 14 balls. This audacious display by the 15-year-old became the match's highlight, earning widespread praise on social media as an iconic IPL moment.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Mumbai Indians (MI) lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah faced off for the first time during the IPL 2026 clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7.

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After being put to bat first by MI skipper Hardik Pandya, RR posted a commanding 150/3 in 11 overs, as the match was reduced due to a prolonged rain delay in Guwahati. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the batting with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 77 off 32 balls, including 10 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 240.62.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed yet another fearless cameo, playing a knock of 39 off 14 balls, including five sixes and a four, at an astonishing strike rate of 278.57. Skipper Riyan Parag also contributed with an innings of 20 off 10 balls, including 2 sixes and a four, at a strike rate of 200.

Also Read: RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes records, most runs before 18 in T20s

Sooryavanshi vs Bumrah Face Off Steals Spotlight

As the Rajasthan Royals posted a commanding total on the board, what caught the attention was the much-anticipated encounter between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah. Ahead of the clash between RR and MI, Sooryavanshi, facing off against Bumrah for the first time in his young cricket career, had already generated significant buzz.

As expected or maybe taken by surprise, the young batter lived up to the hype and expectations by taking on the premier pacer with sheer confidence. The clash occurred in the second over of the RR innings, when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself in style by smashing Jasprit Bumrah on the very first ball he faced, leaving the MI pacer smiling.

Sooryavanshi smashed another six off Bumrah’s third delivery to him, further underlining his fearless approach against one of the world’s best bowlers.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might have scored 39 off 14 balls, but his two sixes off Jasprit Bumrah in a single over became the standout moment of the match, as the anticipation and hype for the clash between the teen batting sensation and the world-class pacer had been building up even before the match.

Sooryavanshi’s fearless and confident approach while facing Bumrah stood out as one of the key highlights of the match.

‘One Of The Most Iconic Moments in IPL History’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s two sixes off Jasprit Bumrah in the much-anticipated individual clash drew massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform with praise, with many calling it one of the most iconic moments in IPL history.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts were left stunned by Sooryavanshi’s fearless hitting, praising the 15-year-old for taking on Jasprit Bumrah with ease, with many calling it unreal, special, and a moment to remember.

Others described him as a ‘special’ and ‘unreal’ talent, with some even calling him a prodigy and praising his fearless dominance against Jasprit Bumrah.

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In the ongoing IPL season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has amassed 122 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 40.66 and an astonishing strike rate of 248.97 in three matches. In his IPL career, the young batter has aggregated 374 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 37.40 and a strike rate of 218.71 in 10 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: CSK Star Sanju Samson Playing with Young Kids in Calicut Goes Viral (WATCH)