As Delhi Capitals eye an IPL 2026 playoff spot, KL Rahul praises the fearless approach of young power-hitters Abishek Porel and Sahil Parakh, lauding their 360-degree batting and ability to execute under pressure against strong teams.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are ready to make the final push for a playoff spot in the IPL 2026, and the onus will be on the in-form KL Rahul, who is the leading run-scorer for the franchise this season with 533 runs. DC have some uncapped young Indian power-hitters like Abishek Porel and Sahil Parakh in the squad, and Rahul is very impressed with the fearless approach of these youngsters.

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Rahul on Fearless Young Talent

Speaking on JioStar's 'Superstars', DC wicketkeeper-batter said about the young Abhishek Porel, "It's his ability to hit sixes and access all parts of the ground. The new guys who are coming in, they are all 360-degree batters. Abhishek Porel can hit you over long-on for a six off the first ball, or he can scoop you over fine leg on the very first delivery."

"That kind of range is unusual, even among experienced players. One thing is to think about doing it. But the special thing about the new boys, especially Abhishek Porel, is that they can execute those shots in high-pressure games against good bowlers and strong teams," he added. The 23-year-old Porel has made 86 runs in three matches this season at an average of 28.

Rahul gave the credit for Porel's power-hitting to his training and preparation before the match. "He doesn't need time to settle. He doesn't fear the situation. He just sees the ball and goes after it. So yes, all credit goes to their training and how well prepared they are for such a big competition. That kind of mindset is rare in a young player. He believes in his ability, and that is why he is succeeding. Abhishek Porel is a great example of this fearless new generation," he said.

Impressions of 'Fearless Prodigy' Parakh

The 18-year-old Parakh made his IPL debut this year. He is a dynamic left-handed opening batter known for his fearless and explosive style of play. A natural boundary-hitter with an aggressive intent, Parakh thrives on taking down pace bowlers during the powerplay

Talking about 'fearless prodigy' Parakh, Rahul said, "I first noticed Sahil Parakh a week before the start of TATA IPL 2026 during our practice camp. I saw a video Delhi Capitals posted from a training session in Hyderabad. It was just a minute of him hitting six after six. I thought, 'Who is this guy?' I knew we had picked a player named Sahil, and I had seen some clips of him in the Maharashtra League. But watching him hit those sixes, it really grabbed my attention. When I saw him in person at the camp, he was even more impressive. Very dynamic."

Crucial Match for Playoff Spot

DC currently stands in seventh place in the points table with six wins and seven losses. They desperately need to win their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. (ANI)