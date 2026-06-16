Sri Lanka secured a stunning five-wicket victory over defending champions New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Chasing 151, Nilakshika Silva's crucial half-century and a match-winning partnership with Kaushani Nuthyangana guided them to a historic win with just two balls to spare, right before rain set in.

Sri Lanka pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup, as they defeated the defending champions, New Zealand, in the group stage of the ongoing 2026 edition at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, June 16.

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Sri Lanka registered their first win of the campaign with a five-wicket win over New Zealand. Chasing a 151-run target, Nilakshika Silva’s 54-run knock and her crucial 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Kaushani Nuthyangana (who scored an unbeaten 24) guided their team to a historic victory with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s bowling attack, led by Mithali Ayodhya Bandara, Nimasha Meepage, and Kavisha Dilhari, put on a disciplined display to restrict New Zealand to 150/6 in their 20 overs, despite the skipper Ameila Kerr (45) and Sophie Devine (45) providing the backbone of the innings.

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Sri Lanka Stuns New Zealand with Thrilling Victory

Sri Lanka had a fiery start to their 151-run chase, with openers Sri Lanka had a fiery start to their 151-run chase, with openers Vishmi Gunaratne and captain Chamari Athapaththu sharing a 45-run partnership before the latter’s dismissal at 45/1. Thereafter, Sri Lanka’s batting collapsed to 60/4, leaving them in a precarious position in the run chase.

However, Kavisha Dilhari and Nilakshika Silva revived Sri Lanka’s innings through their crucial 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket before the former’s stay at the crease came to an end after a misunderstanding saw both batters end up at the same end, resulting in Dilhari being run out. Despite Dilhari’s dismissal, Sri Lanka still kept their hopes of chasing down the target.

Nilakshika was the anchor of the innings, while Kaushani provided solid support at the other end. With the required rate climbing, the pair remained remarkably composed. Their 48-run partnership proved to be the match-winning stand, as the pair struck calculated boundaries and drove the team toward a historic victory, successfully chasing down the target with two balls to spare.

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When five runs are required off the last six balls of the run chase, the tension at the Utilita Bowl was palpable. However, Nilakshika Silva and Kaushani Nuthyangana kept calm under pressure and eventually found the gaps for crucial singles before Nuthyangana struck a final, decisive blow through the covers to guide her side past the finish line.

After losing the opening match against the host England, Sri Lanka bounced back to keep their hopes alive for the knockout stage.

Rain God Waited for Sri Lanka’s Victory

Sri Lanka might’ve stunned the defending champions in a thrilling victory, but the rain showed mercy to Chamari Athapaththu’s side, holding off just long enough for them to seal a historic win before the elements finally intervened to wash out the post-match celebrations.

In the final few overs of the run chase, the drizzle began to pour, and the groundsmen waiting near the boundary line, ready to storm the field with the covers if the rain got heavier. Sri Lanka needed to reach a 123-run total to be ahead of the DLS par score should the persistent drizzle have forced an abandonment.

As Sri Lanka crossed the required score, the dugout as well as the Sri Lankan crowd erupted in joy, as the victory was guaranteed even if the match was abandoned in the middle of the run chase. A slight drizzle didn’t deter the players, as the intensity of the moment eclipsed the changing conditions. Interestingly, the rain began to fall more heavily right after Kaushani Nuthyangana hit a winning four.

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Sri Lanka’s victory was sealed just in time as they completed a dramatic five-wicket win over New Zealand, with rain arriving immediately after the winning moment. The timing was a poetic twist, as the skies seemed to hold their breath until the final run was struck, allowing a historic result to be recorded before the heavens truly opened.

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