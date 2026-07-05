England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt says her side is ready for the "battle" against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final at a sold-out Lord's. Inspired by the Lionesses and Red Roses, England hopes to create more home sporting history.

Nat Sciver-Brunt is adamant her side are ready for the "battle" as they bid to join football's Lionesses and rugby union's Red Roses by becoming the latest England women's team to win a major tournament on home soil.

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The Lionesses' triumph at Euro 2022, winning the final at Wembley, was a breakthrough moment for the side, and it was a similar story when the Red Roses won the Women's Rugby World Cup at a packed Twickenham last year.

England's cricketers will now look to complete a hat-trick of women's sporting successes in front of their own fans when they face arch-rivals Australia in the T20 World Cup final at a sold-out Lord's on Sunday.

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‘Bigger Than You Think’: England’s Chance to Join Sporting History

Sciver-Brunt, the England women's cricket captain, was reminded of what is at stake when talking to her wife and former international team-mate Katherine.

"We were talking about the Lionesses and the Red Roses and things like that before the tournament," Sciver-Brunt told reporters on Saturday.

"As a side we've got the chance to be part of that movement of women's sport in the country.

"Katherine said to me, 'it's bigger than you think it is', so I guess we've been living in our bubble as a team together and not letting anyone stray out of that."

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Sciver-Brunt is one of only three players, together with Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who were in England's side when they last won a global trophy at the 2017 50-over World Cup, also at home.

"Being part of the 2017 final, we spoke in a similar way about how special a day it was going to be, trying to be really present during the day," Sciver-Brunt said.

"That is what I've been trying to instil in everybody."

‘Come a Long Way Since the Ashes’

England have lost all six of their white-ball World Cup finals against Australia, who also sealed claimed a 16-0 whitewash win in the last multi-format Ashes 18 months ago.

But Sciver-Brunt insisted England were no longer carrying any mental scars.

"Our team has come a long way since that Ashes tour and I think everyone knows what tomorrow is about, a World Cup final at home at Lord's," she added with both England and Australia unbeaten at this tournament heading into the showpiece match.

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Australia One-Win Away From Record-Extending 7th T20 WC Crown

Australia have surrendered both white-ball World Cups in the past couple of years, but are now one win away from a record-extending seventh T20 crown.

"We know it's going to be an incredible challenge, but it's also going to be a really special day just to be involved in," said Australia captain Sophie Molineux.

"We match up well against them. We don't look too far into the past, but we should be very confident heading into this."

Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry is set to retain her spot, despite retiring during Australia's semi-final win over the West Indies with "quad awareness" on Tuesday.

"She's trained really well," added Molineux. "She's had a good bat and a good bowl. We'll assess tomorrow and see how she pulls up before we make any decisions."