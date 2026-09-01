India’s rowing contingent faces turmoil at the Asian Games 2026 after last-minute crew changes disrupted months of preparation. The reshuffles have caused mental distress among athletes, but they remain determined to compete for national pride.

As the Asian Games 2026 is already underway, with India winning seven medals, including a gold, four silver, and two bronze medals, a fresh wave of controversy and unease has gripped the Indian contingent at the Nagaraagawa regatta course.

India has sent a 22-member rowing contingent to the quadrennial continental multi-sport event in Aichi–Nagoya. The contingent includes seasoned campaigners and top-tier athletes such as 2022 Asian Games silver medalist Arvind Singh, Balraj Panwar, Jaswinder Singh, and Nitin Kumar for the competition in Japan.

However, ahead of the opening races, which begin on September 23, the Indian rowing camp was thrown into disarray following sudden, last-minute crew changes and event entry shifts mandated by the team management.

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‘Some Rowers in a Disturbed State of Mind’

According to reports, there have been sudden changes in the core lineup, with 2022 silver medalist Arvind Singh shifted from single sculls to quadruple sculls, while Balraj Panwar was moved from quadruple sculls to single sculls. Athletes have expressed disappointment at the team management’s late-night decisions.

According to the report by Press Trust of India (PTI), an Indian rower, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that some of the rowers struggled to process the unexpected changes, noting that severe mental distress had left them unable even to eat their meals ahead of the crucial continental event.

“Some rowers have not taken food yet as they are in a disturbed state of mind. They are not knowing what to do,” a rower told the PTI.

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The team management, led by Australian head coach Antony Patterson and Rowing Federation of India (RFI) president Balaji Maradap, has replaced several first-choice combinations, including bringing in Nitin Kumar and Jaswinder Singh to replace Saurav Kumar and Vipul Satish in the men's pair.

The management introduced reserve rower Jasmail Singh into the coxless four, while Vipul Ghurde was moved from the men’s pair to the coxless four, and Saurav Kumar was dropped from the event.

Indian Rower Says Sudden Changes Disrupted Months of Preparation

Speaking further on the sudden changes in the combinations ahead of the opening races, another Indian rower expressed frustration over the disruption to months of preparation, saying the last-minute changes caused significant pressure and anxiety among the athletes.

“We are going by what our manager has told us. We will be giving our best when we enter the water, but they shouldn't have done this," an Indian rower told the Times of India (TOI).

“It has brought a lot of pressure and anxiety. I couldn't sleep last night, I was very disturbed. A crew combination is set for six months or one year. We have been practising for a long time, and when it is changed one day before such a big competition, the athlete gets disturbed mentally.

“Crew combination is important in rowing. Someone who is not in a quad (quadruple) for six months, what is he going to achieve in one day?" he added.

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India’s rowing head coach Antony Patterson defended the changes, stating that the focus was on maximising India’s medal chances despite the shortened competition schedule. However, the last-minute change in the combinations has reportedly left the rowers navigating immense psychological strain, even as they resolve to compete for national pride.

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