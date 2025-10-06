New Zealand’s Suzie Bates was out for a golden duck against South Africa in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, her second straight duck in the tournament. Fans have raised concerns about her form and future in the team on social media.

New Zealand’s veteran batter Suzie Bates had yet another forgettable outing in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 as he was dismissed for a duck against South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, who is playing her last World Cup, won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa. After losing to Australia in their opening match, the White Ferns were hoping for a strong batting performance and set a challenging total in their quest for a comeback.

Suzie Bates, who took the strike in her 350th match of her illustrious international career, was expected to lead the charge and set the tone for New Zealand’s innings. However, the 38-year-old’s stay at the crease ended before the veteran New Zealand batter could add any runs. Bates was trapped LBW off Marizanne Kapp’s delivery on the first ball of the match, as the milestone game began on a disappointing note.

Horror start for Suzie Bates at the Women’s World Cup 2025

New Zealand legend Suzie Bates is playing her fifth Women’s ODI World Cup, having previously participated in the 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022 editions of the tournament. Bates is likely playing her last ODI World Cup, given her age and long-standing international career.

Bates was expected to make the most to make the most of the occasion and deliver a steady start. However, the 38-year-old had a forgettable start to her fifth World Cup campaign as she was dismissed for a nine-ball duck in New Zealand’s opening match against Australia in Indore. In the ongoing match against South Africa, Suzie Bates was expected to make a comeback, but yet again, she fell for a first-ball duck, deepening her rough start to the tournament.

Marizanne Kapp delivered a good length ball with a slight angle. Bates stepped forward and tried to play it, but missed, as the ball hit her pads and she was given LBW, leaving New Zealand reeling early in the innings.

Scroll to load tweet…

Suzie Bates registered her first golden duck in the Women’s ODI World Cup since the 2009 edition of the tournament, where she was dismissed for a duck against South Africa, the same opposition she faced on Monday, in Bowral, completing an unfortunate full-circle moment in her World Cup career.

Netizens Question Bates’ Form after 2nd Successive Duck

Suzie Bates’ form has come under the spotlight after she registered her second successive duck of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The fans and cricket enthusiasts were concerned by Bates’ back-to-back ducks in the tournament, questioned about her form, and whether she could make a comeback in the remainder of the marquee event.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned the veteran New Zealand batter for ‘dragging’ her career, given her inconsistent performances in recent years, while others wanted her to get dropped from the team and give a chance to young players in the squad.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The fans’ claim of Suzie Bates’ inconsistent performance is supported by her ODI stats since 2024. In 16 matches, she has scored 307 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 20.46. This highlights a dip from her usual consistency and validates fans’ concerns about her current form.

Suzie Bates is New Zealand’s leading run-getter in the Women’s ODI World Cup, amassing 1179 runs, including 4 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 51.26 in 29 matches.