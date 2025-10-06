Ahead of their World Cup clash, Suzie Bates warned that South Africa remain dangerous despite their opening loss. She lauded New Zealand’s fight against Australia and expects the Proteas to respond strongly. The game marks Sophie Devine’s 300th game.

Ahead of the game against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, New Zealand right-hand batter Suzie Bates has cautioned that South Africa, despite a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign, remains a formidable side.

‘South Africa are an extremely good side’

New Zealand face South Africa in Indore, on a pitch that has already proven to be fruitful for batting units. White Ferns - like Proteas - also enter their World Cup match-up coming off a loss, the narrative was very different for New Zealand, as they showed great character under pressure against reigning champions Australia.

"I thought the way we fought with the ball, even though Ash Gardner came out and got 100. Then we were two for none, and then the way we stayed in that game with Sophie Devine's outstanding innings, I think we were just really proud of how we fought, and we weren't able to get across the line. We've just got to put it all out there when it matters. Our bowlers are doing a good job. Our chances are high if we play our best game tomorrow," Bates told the media as quoted by ICC.

"We also know South Africa are an extremely good side, and they have been successful at World Cups as well. South Africa are going to be hurting after their first game. But I don't think we can take too much from that game. Completely different conditions. They batted first, and obviously didn't perform the way they wanted. We've just got to be making sure that we start really strongly with the ball and put them under pressure again. I know how South Africans are, and I'm sure they're going to bounce back, " she added.

Bates and Devine played over 650 matches together for New Zealand

Bates' milestone game doubles as a significant occasion for in-form veteran Sophie Devine, who will play in her 300th international.

"To think that together we have played 650 internationals for the White Ferns is unbelievable. We want to make sure that we finish that game on a good note so we can celebrate. But we've got to push those milestones to the side and just be present tomorrow. We'll recognise that it's a special day, but our focus is on making sure we win that game and play well," the opener said.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune.

