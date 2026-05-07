Former Punjab cricketer and selector Amanpreet Singh Gill has passed away at the age of 36 after a prolonged illness. The Punjab Cricket Association and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh paid heartfelt tributes, remembering him as a dedicated and hardworking cricketer.

The Punjab cricket fraternity mourns the sudden passing of Amanpreet Singh Gill due to prolonged illness on Wednesday, May 6. He was 36 at the time of his death. The news of Amanpreet’s demise was first reported by the Punjab Cricket Association, which he represented throughout his domestic career.

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The PCA took to their official X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their heartfelt condolences, mourning the loss of Amanpreet Singh Gill, who was remembered as a dedicated domestic cricketer and valued contributor to Punjab cricket, while extending their support to his family during this difficult time.

"Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee, Punjab,” the PCA wrote.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this difficult time," the association added.

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Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing was seen as a big loss to Punjab Cricket as he was widely respected in domestic cricket and remained closely associated with the state’s cricket structure.

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Yuvraj Singh, Pours in Tribute for Amanpreet

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who played for Punjab in domestic cricket, has paid tribute to his former state teammate, Amanpreet Singh Gill, expressing grief over his untimely demise.

On his X handle, the former India all-rounder recalled his days of sharing the dressing room with Amanpreet while remembering him as a ‘ quiet and hardworking’ cricketer. Yuvraj expressed his condolences to his family and friends.

“Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Yuvraj wrote.

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Yuvraj Singh and Amanpreet Singh Gill never played together for Punjab’s senior team but shared early domestic cricket connections, especially at age-group levels, where both were part of Punjab’s developmental cricket setup before moving into their respective professional paths.

Who Was Amanpreet Singh Gill?

Amanpreet Singh Gill was born in Chandigarh, Punjab, and was part of the same generation of young cricketers as Virat Kohli, Saurabh Tiwary, and Manish Pandey. He played alongside Kohli in the U19 Tri-Series in Sri Lanka and was named Player of the Match in the final for his brilliant spell of 2/19 in a dominant win for India in 2008.

However, Amanpreet didn’t make it to the India squad for the 2008 U19 World Cup, which Virat Kohli and his boys went on to win in Malaysia, marking a historic moment in Indian youth cricket. As the fate would have it, Amanpreet Singh Gill’s career did not progress to the international stage.

In domestic cricket, Amanpreet played only six first-class matches for Punjab and picked 11 wickets. His last domestic appearance was in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai in 2008. The Mumbai side had the likes of Wasim Jaffar, Ajinkya Rahane, Abhishek Nayar, Amol Muzumdar, Rohit Sharma, and Ramesh Powar, making it a high-quality contest.

Amanpreet’s spell of 1/85 and 1/24 across both innings was his last notable appearance at the senior domestic level, after which he gradually moved away from competitive cricket. Amanpreet Singh also played in the IPL, representing Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) in 2008 and 2010.

Following his retirement from cricket, Amanpreet Singh Gill served as a selector for the Punjab Cricket Association and remained involved in identifying and supporting young talent in the state. He reportedly remained closely involved with Punjab cricket until his passing in 2026.

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