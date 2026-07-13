Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin questioned the decision to hand 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his T20I debut against England. He suggested the move may have been influenced by social media pressure, urging the team management to ignore outside noise.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the team management's decision to hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his debut in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England, where the Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, were thrashed 4-0.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed his maiden international cap in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, replacing opener and T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson, who had struggled for runs in the first three matches of the UK Tour, including the two-match T20I series against Ireland.

However, in his first three outings, the 15-year-old registered the scores of 14, 13, and 15 before he was dropped from the playing XI for the fifth and final match of the series. This sparked debate over head coach Gautam Gambhir-led team management’s decision to prioritize short-term fixes over steady development.

Also Read: Dropped from T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav given comeback path by BCCI

Did Team India Succumb to Social Media Pressure?

Speaking after Team India’s humiliating T20I series defeat to England, Ravichandran Ashwin gave his perspective on the selection controversy. Speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘Ash Ki Baat’, the 39-year-old acknowledged the fact that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is an ‘incredible player’, but suggested that the timing of his debut might have been influenced by social media pressure.

“I'm still telling you, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is an incredible player. If I were the selector, I would have also picked him. But let him take his time. This is called an internship, right? I sometimes thought that I should have played in this era. When I went for the Test tour, a lot of people on social media said Ashwin had to play,” Ashwin said.

“How can you drop him? But I still didn't play on the team. If I were out, they would keep me out because team management knows what the team needs. You are saying that you can pick teams by succumbing to social media pressure?" he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was expected to make his India debut in the Ireland T20I series, but the team management persisted with the opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson for the two matches against Ireland. The decision to delay his introduction appeared to be a calculated move to prioritise the experienced World Cup-winning pair.

However, as the focus shifted to the high-stakes T20I series against England, the growing clamour from fans and pundits to see the teenager in action became impossible to ignore.

‘Team Management is Like a Temple’

Further speaking on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut and the handling of outside expectations, Ashwin emphasized that the dressing room must remain entirely unreactive to public opinion. Sharing his own experience, the former India off-spinner recalled how he had once traveled to England in excellent form, only to be left out of the team based on the captain's and coach's assessment of the required combination.

“There have been times where I could have played, but it was a 50-50 decision, and there were times where it was the right decision. I came to England with very good form, but the coach and captain spoke to me, and then I felt maybe they were doing it for the combination they wanted," he explained.

“It is the team's decision. The team management is like a temple. If the outside noise is allowed to enter the team, whose fault is it? How can outside pressure disturb the team? If the outside pressure is disturbing the team management, then think about the players,” he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maiden international bilateral series didn’t go as expected, with the youngster struggling to translate his domestic promise into immediate international success. The 15-year-old will return to action in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he is expected to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma after Sanju Samson was ‘rested’ for the tour.

Also Read: India vs England: After T20i Flop, Can Kohli & Rohit's Return Help Settle Scores With the Hosts?