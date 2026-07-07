Suryakumar Yadav extended support to Team India and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He also dismissed a fake statement attributed to him, urging fans to not share unverified information and rely on his official platforms for updates.

Suryakumar Yadav backs Team India, dismisses fake statement

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav extended his support to the Indian team and 15-year-old rising sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while also dismissing a statement circulating on social media that he said had been falsely attributed to him.

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In a post on X, Suryakumar expressed confidence in the Indian team, saying the players were giving their best and would continue to have his full backing. "I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support. A special word for Vaibhav - you're at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud," Suryakumar wrote on X.

The veteran cricketer also cautioned fans against believing or sharing misinformation, clarifying that a statement circulating online had been falsely linked to him. "I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorised any such statement. Please don't believe or share unverified information. My support for Indian cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar's clarification came amid the circulation of an unauthorised statement on social media, with the India batter urging fans to rely only on verified information shared through his official platforms.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes History

Meanwhile, History was made during the second T20I at Manchester as at the age of 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi surpassed legend Sachin Tendulkar (16 years and 238 days) as the youngest Indian international cricketer. Despite all the hype, Sooryavanshi was not given a debut during the Ireland series, which India lost 2-0 and was also not included in the first England T20I, which was washed out. His first innings could yield only 14 in 10 balls, with two sixes.

Coach on Sooryavanshi's Debut

Speaking during the presser ahead of the third T20I, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said about Sooryavanshi's debut and the thought process behind it. "When Vaibhav joined the team, he was set to debut anyway. It is not like he became ready just before the last match. I think the only thing regarding his game from our side was just play your game, follow your instincts, play the way you play cricket, the same cricket that got you here. For batting, I do not think there were any other specific instructions like 'do this' or 'do that'," Kotak said. (ANI)