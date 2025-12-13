Batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, continued his sensational 2025 with a record U19 Asia Cup century vs UAE. After a stellar IPL and youth series, he surpassed Virat Kohli as India’s most-searched personality, yet remains focused on his game.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been one of the talked-about cricketers in the world, given his sensational performance this year. The 14-year-old batting prodigy from Bihar continues to make headlines for his maturity, fearless strokeplay, and consistent performances at such a young age.

Vaibhav’s latest performance in India’s Asia Cup U19 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) further highlighted his growing reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in the world. The southpaw’s incredible knock of 171 off just 95 balls, completing his century in just 56 balls, propelled the Boys in Blue to a record-breaking total of 433/4 before crushing the UAE by 234 runs to kick off the campaign on a winning note.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s knock consisted of 14 fours and 9 sixes as he showed remarkable composure and power, stamping his authority on the innings and leaving the cricketing world in awe. His performance was an extension of his exploits for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025, and his dominant displays in the U19 Youth cricket, including big contributions against England and Australia, underscoring his remarkable talent across conditions.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Overtakes ,Virat Kohli, Off the Field

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not yet reached the level of Virat Kohli in terms of experience, longevity, and global legacy. Still, the young batting prodigy has surpassed the former India captain off the field. On Google this year, Vaibhav was the most-searched Indian personality, surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

Following his explosive performance in India’s opening match of the Asia Cup U19 against the UAE, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was asked by the official broadcaster of the tournament about being the most-searched personality in India and the sixth overall on Google this year.

The youngster gave a straightforward answer, stating that he does not pay much attention to it and stays focused on the game. Vaibhav further added that these things do give joy and happiness, but he enjoys them briefly and moves on.

“I don't pay attention to these things. I keep the focus on my game. Yes, I do hear about these developments, and it does feel nice. I look at it, feel good about it, and then move forward. That's about it,” the 14-year-old said.

Despite strong media attention and fanfare, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued to focus on his game and work on improving his skills, letting performance on the field speak louder than off-field recognition.

Year to Remember for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi first grabbed the headlines for his record-breaking 101-run knock against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. The youngster had a breakthrough IPL debut season, amassing 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an astounding strike rate of 206.55 in seven matches.

This was followed by a prolific run in the Youth U19 ODI series against England, where the Bihar cricketer was the standout batter with 355 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 71.00 and a strike rate of 174.01 in 5 matches. Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a great outing in the Youth ODI and Test series against Australia Down Under, smashing a rapid 70-run innings that shattered sixes in Youth ODI cricket and following it up with a blistering 78-ball century in Youth Test.

In the Emerging Stars Asia Cup, Vaibhav was the highest run-getter for India with 239 runs, including a century, at an average of 59.75 in four matches. Before the U19 Asia Cup 2025, the southpaw recorded his maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy century for Bihar, scoring 108 off 61 balls, making him the youngest player to achieve this feat in the tournament.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will return to action when India take on Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup clash at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, December 14.