Despite stellar performances, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains on the bench due to India's packed top order. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra suggests releasing him to play Ranji Trophy cricket for valuable match practice.

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was part of India's squad for the recently concluded five-match T20I series against the West Indies, but the 15-year-old remained on the bench throughout the series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite a 151-run campaign in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he was adjudged Player of the series, he followed up with a stint at the Asian Games, playing a crucial role in the Men in Blue’s gold medal defence, the Bihar youngster’s non-selection in the playing XI has become a topic of discussion over the last couple of weeks.

Since the Team India management backed the opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself squeezed out of the starting lineup despite entering the series on the back of stellar form.

Also Read: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his NZ T20I chance

‘In Whose Place Should He Play?’

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi travelled with the India T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, starting on October 22, the potential of getting a game remains uncertain as the team management continues to lean on their established core at the top.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, the former India opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra dropped a ‘heartbreaking’ reality, stating that keeping the 15-year-old on the sidelines is an unavoidable consequence of a packed top order, though he acknowledged that the situation is tough on the youngster.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn't getting chances because a place isn't getting created for him. In whose place should you play him? To be fair, he can play only in place of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, or Ishan Kishan." Aakash said.

“When three people are doing well, you can't get a chance suddenly. I know it is heartbreaking, but there is no other way. No one is agreeing with the method I am suggesting. You can do a rotation. Give chances to all four of them in rotation," he added.

Following the washout of the fifth and final T20I due to rain in Bengaluru, India skipper Shreyas Iyer addressed the youngster's bench stint, revealing that the team management has been actively communicating with the 15-year-old regarding the team's balance.

Since the team management decided to stick with the Samson-Abhishek opening combination, Sooryavanshi's path back into the playing XI remains blocked unless a rotation policy is implemented or he is temporarily released to build red-ball form in the domestic circuit.

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Be Released to Play Ranji Trophy?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s lack of opportunity in India’s playing XI since his debut in the T20I series against England in July this year has sparked a growing consensus among cricket pundits that keeping the teenage prodigy warming the bench could stunt his developmental momentum.

Further speaking on the15-year-old’s exclusion from India’s T20I playing XI, Aakash Chopra suggested that he be released from the squad to play the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for Bihar, where valuable match practice and big runs would do far more for his growth than watching from an international dugout.

Playing domestic cricket, especially the ongoing Ranji Trophy, could provide valuable game time for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rather than warming the bench in the national side. Though he hit the nets during India’s T20I series against West Indies, the Vaibhav narrative underscores a broader selection dilemma facing the Indian team management.

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi travelled with the India squad for the T20I leg of the New Zealand tour, the debate over whether he will finally crack the starting lineup or face another frustrating spell on the sidelines continues to divide opinion across the cricket fraternity.

Also Read: Pujara backs Samson, says one good innings can help him regain form