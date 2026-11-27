Mohammed Kaif and Harsha Bhogle have criticized the Indian team management for dropping Mohammed Siraj for the second Test against New Zealand, questioning the move despite his status as a leading wicket-taker in the current WTC cycle.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif hit out at Indian team management's decision to drop Mohammed Siraj once again, questioning how one of India's premier fast bowlers could be left out of the playing XI. Kaif felt Siraj should be among the first names considered for India's overseas Test bowling attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He also highlighted the apparent contrast between Siraj's exclusion and bowling coach Morne Morkel's recent praise of the pacer, describing him as a world-class bowler who had been bowling well. Despite growing calls for his inclusion following India's bowling struggles in the opening Test, Siraj was overlooked once again for the second Test against New Zealand, despite being India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing WTC cycle with 43 wickets in 11 matches. "Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well," Kaif wrote in an X post. Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 26, 2026

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed disappointment over Mohammed Siraj's continued exclusion, calling the decision unfair despite his impressive WTC record, adding that India now have room for only Jasprit Bumrah among the top five wicket-takers in the current WTC cycle. Bhogle also noted that such selection decisions could leave other bowlers uncertain about how much backing they would receive when given an opportunity. "Siraj is now India's 6th ranked fast bowler. I find it so unfair. Of the top 5 wicket takers in test cricket in this WTC cycle, India now have place only for Bumrah. You wish the bowlers selected well, they have great conditions to bowl in, but they will know they won't get a long rope when it is their turn," Bhogle wrote in an X post. Siraj is now India's 6th ranked fast bowler. I find it so unfair. Of the top 5 wicket takers in test cricket in this WTC cycle, India now have place only for Bumrah. You wish the bowlers selected well, they have great conditions to bowl in, but they will know they won't get a long rope when it is their turn. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 26, 2026

Siraj's continued absence comes after India's bowling attack struggled to bowl out New Zealand in the series opener, with the visitors managing to hold their ground and secure a draw. His omission has therefore attracted attention, particularly given his impressive record and consistent contributions in the longest format. For the series opener, India opted for Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj as their four specialist pacers, with Washington Sundar providing an additional bowling option. The team management's selection was understood to be based on the bowling combination and the need for extra batting depth. (ANI)