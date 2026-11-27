Dhruv Jurel expressed his commitment to maximizing every opportunity while playing for India. Ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, the wicketkeeper-batter emphasized his ambition to deliver impactful performances for the country.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 27 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper/batter Dhruv Jurel emphasised his determination to make every opportunity count, saying he remains committed to giving his best whenever he gets the chance to represent India. The wicketkeeper-batter added that playing for the country has always been his dream and that he wants to make a lasting impact whenever he steps onto the field.

Jurel, who has featured as a specialist batter in the New Zealand Test series with Rishabh Pant donning the wicketkeeping gloves, made a strong case for himself in the opening Test, smashing an attacking 78 off 79 deliveries, including seven fours and a six. "Whatever I get, I just try to be 100% in it because it's always been a dream to play for India. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I will just try to grab it. I just try to make that impact," Jurel said during a pre-match interaction following the toss ahead of the second Test against New Zealand.

Coming to the match, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch on Friday. Mohammed Siraj missed out on a place in the playing XI once again, while pacer Gurnoor Brar is set to make his Test debut. Brar received his maiden Test cap from ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah.

Teams: India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy. (ANI)