New Zealand reached 77/1 by lunch on the first day of the second Test against India in Christchurch. Debutant Gurnoor Brar claimed the only wicket of the session, dismissing Devon Conway, while Tom Latham remained unbeaten.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 27 (ANI): On a lush green and fresh Hagley Oval surface, India's pace attack once again struggled to make early inroads as New Zealand reached 77/1 at lunch on Day 1 of the second Test on Friday. Debutant Gurnoor Brar, however, provided the visitors with a timely breakthrough on the final delivery before the interval.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, India were expected to exploit the conditions, with the fresh surface offering considerable assistance to the seamers. However, despite some early movement and swing, the Indian pacers failed to exert sustained pressure on the New Zealand opening pair during the first session. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham led the hosts' charge, remaining unbeaten on 42 at the lunch break. He was given solid support by Devon Conway, who scored 31 off 79 deliveries before Brar dismissed him with the final ball of the session.

India handed Brar his maiden Test cap, making him the 321st player to represent the country in the longest format. The young pacer replaced Prasidh Krishna, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja were once again left out of the playing XI. Latham and Conway negotiated the initial challenge from the Indian pace attack, with the New Zealand skipper looking particularly assured after surviving an early LBW scare in the opening over. Latham successfully reviewed the on-field decision and went on to make the most of his reprieve.

Conway also looked comfortable at the crease before Brar finally provided India with their first breakthrough. Bowling from around the wicket, the debutant delivered a scrambled-seam ball at 135kph that beat Conway's inside edge and struck him on the back leg in line with the stumps. The New Zealand opener reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking confirmed that the delivery was hitting the top of leg stump, resulting in his dismissal for 31 off 79 balls, including four boundaries. The breakthrough marked a significant moment for Brar, who opened his Test wicket tally on debut and gave India some relief after a challenging opening session.

Latham, meanwhile, remained unbeaten as New Zealand went into lunch at 77/1 after 26 overs, scoring at 2.96 runs per over. India will look to build on Brar's late breakthrough when play resumes after the interval, while New Zealand will aim to consolidate their position with Latham leading the batting effort. (ANI)