Young RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday with teammates, joking about the high cost of the party. After a stellar IPL debut and standout U19 performances, the explosive batter is set to open for the Rajasthan Royals and provide aggressive starts in IPL 2026.

The young Indian batting sensation and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) star, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, threw a birthday party for his teammates ahead of the IPL 2026. The young cricketer turned 15 on Friday, March 27, and marked the occasion by hosting a party for his RR teammates in Jaipur.

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Sooryavanshi, who has been on the rise ever since his record-breaking 101-run knock against the Gujarat Titans in the last IPL season, has returned to the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL 2026, where he remains one of the most exciting young prospects in the squad, given his explosive batting and fearless strokeplay, which has been his trademark.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the revelations in the IPL 2025, amassing 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36 and an astonishing strike rate of 206.55 in seven matches. Since then, the 15-year-old has continued to impress in the Youth ODIs and the U19 World Cup this year, in which Team India reclaimed the title by defeating England in the final.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Young Batting Sensation Breaks Age Limit for Team India Senior Debut

Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Take on Birthday Bash

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi treated his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates with a birthday party, but his hilarious take on the expenses of hosting the celebration stole the spotlight during the interaction.

In a video that went viral on social media, the young batting sensation joked about the high cost of throwing a birthday party for his teammates. However, he cheekily noted the challenge of hosting so many teammates, saying it required careful planning and balancing.

“All this is very expensive, but what can I do. I have to manage,” Sooryavanshi said.

“Think about how many people I have to throw a party. I have to manage and balance my life,” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for 1.1 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the most expensive U19 player in the tournament’s history. His price tag reflects the franchise’s faith in his immense potential and explosive batting talent at such a young age.

Sooryavanshi justified his price tag with his explosive performances in the last IPL season and was awarded the Super Striker of the Season, cementing his status as one of the brightest young talents in the tournament.

Sooryavanshi To Be Key Player for RR in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has become eligible for India's senior debut after turning 15, is expected to be one of the key batters in the upcoming IPL season. The last IPL season and his subsequent performances in the Youth ODIs, U19 Asia Cup, and World Cup have set high expectations for the young star.

As confirmed by new RR captain Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the IPL 2026, entrusting the youngster with the task of providing explosive starts and setting the tone for Rajasthan Royals’ batting innings. His explosive batting and fearless strokeplay are likely to lead to aggressive starts for the IPL 2026.

Having already gained IPL experience in his debut season, alongside his exposure in outh ODIs and U19 tournaments, Sooryavanshi is expected to be a match-winner for RR in IPL 2026. The Bihar cricketer had a good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, scoring 197 runs, including a 61-ball 108, at an average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 168.37 in six matches.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sooryavanshi had two outings for Bihar and scored 221 runs, including a record-breaking 190, at an average of 110.5 and an average of 235.10. His domestic experience could also serve as a springboard for his IPL 2026 campaign.

As the Rajasthan Royals aim to reclaim their glory after 18 years, Sooryavanshi’s form and fearless batting at the top of the order could prove crucial in giving RR the explosive starts needed to dominate matches in IPL 2026.

Also Read: ‘Let Him Play Cricket’: RR Captain Riyan Parag Shields Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Media Spotlight