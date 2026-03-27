Young Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has turned 15, making him eligible for his senior India debut as per ICC rules. Following a stellar U19 World Cup and impressive IPL performances, this milestone marks a significant step in the promising career of the Bihar cricketer.

The young Indian batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has turned a year older, entering the 15th year of his life on Friday, March 27. Sooryavanshi has been making waves in youth and domestic cricket with a series of breathtaking performances that put him in the spotlight as one of India’s most promising young talents, drawing attention from fans and experts alike.

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Ever since his record-breaking 101-run knock against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s career trajectory has skyrocketed, earning him a place in the India U19 team, where he has continued to impress with his consistent and record-breaking performances, further strengthening his reputation as one of the brightest stars of Indian cricket.

The Bihar cricketer played a crucial role in Team India’s U19 World Cup triumph this year, while emerging as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, amassing 439 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49 in seven matches. In the final against England U19, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed his firepower and played a record-breaking knock of 175 off 80 balls, which played a crucial part in securing the U19 World Cup title for Team India.

Also Read: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Sights on Achieving THIS Big Feat in IPL 2026 (WATCH)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Eligible for India Senior Debut

For non-cricketers, turning 15 is just another birthday. However, for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, it marks a significant milestone in his cricketing journey, as he has now become eligible to play for Team India at the senior level. Though Sooryavanshi showcased his maturity beyond his years, with his ability to take on senior bowlers in the IPL and domestic cricket, he was ineligible for his India senior debut.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, a player must be at least 15 years old to represent their country at the senior level. Any player below the age of 15 is deemed ineligible to play for their country, irrespective of talent or performance, making Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s birthday a landmark moment in his cricketing journey.

With this milestone behind him, the young batting sensation is automatically cleared to represent Team India at the senior level, bringing him a step closer to a historic international debut and the continuation of a promising cricketing career watched closely by fans and experts alike.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already donned the Indian jersey at the U19 level and featured in the U19 Asia Cup last year and the World Cup this year. Sooryavanshi was India’s second- highest run-getter of the U19 Asia Cup 2025, amassing 261 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.20 in five matches.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also played for India A at the Emerging Stars Asia Cup last year and was the team’s highest run-getter, amassing 239 runs, including a century, at an average of 59.75 and an astonishing strike rate of 243.87 in 4 matches.

‘Dhurandhar Bro Is Here’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s eligibility to play for India’s senior team after turning 15 has sparked excitement among fans and cricket enthusiasts, who are eager to witness the young batting sensation donning the Indian jersey and playing alongside senior players.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform, celebrating Sooryavanshi’s 15th birthday, while expressing excitement over his prospect of making his senior India debut. Many compared the young batter to legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who made his senior debut at the age of 16 in 1989, while others highlighted that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the potential for a longer India career than Tendulkar.

However, a few urged patience with the young batting sensation, suggesting that he focus on domestic cricket for a few more years to develop his skills and gain experience before being rushed into the senior national team.

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Vaibav Sooryavanshi will return to action for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL season and is expected to play a key role in the team’s quest for a second triumph.

After his sensational IPL debut season, where he aggregated 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36 and an astonishing strike rate of 206.55 in seven matches, Sooryavanshi will once again be the cornerstone of the Royals’ batting line-up.

Also Read: ‘Let Him Play Cricket’: RR Captain Riyan Parag Shields Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Media Spotlight