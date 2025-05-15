With Rohit Sharma stepping down, the BCCI is searching for a new Test captain. Ravichandran Ashwin suggests Ravindra Jadeja as a surprise contender, highlighting his experience in the longest format.

After Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stepped away from Test cricket ahead of the England tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in search of a new leader to lead India in the longest format of the game.

The five-match Test series against England is scheduled to take place on June 20 and the India squad is expected to be announced by the third week of May. During the announcement of the squad, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar is likely to unveil the new Test captain. The chatter around India’s new Test captain has already begun, with several names popping up.

With a crucial England tour is approaching, as India aim for the first Test series win on England soil since 2007, Team India and BCCI selectors are in a state of flux as they weigh experience and long-term vision to appoint a skipper capable of steering the team through a high-stakes series and into the next transition phase. As per the reports, Jasprit Bumrah has pulled out of the captaincy race, while Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant emerged as the contenders. KL Rahul is too in contention for captaincy given his experience and leadership capabilities.

Ashwin picks CSK teammate as contender for Test captaincy

As Team India Test captaincy is yet to be finalized, Ravichandran Ashwin has picked his former Indian and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Ravindra Jadeja as a surprise contender to lead India in Tests. While Ashwin has primarily pushed Jasprit Bumrah’s name for Test captaincy, the veteran off-spinner has also suggested that Jadeja should also be in the conversation for the leadership role in the red-ball cricket given his experience.

Speaking on his YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin feels that Jadeja should be in the contention for the Test captaincy as he has vast experience in the longest format of the game.

"Let's not forget, Jadeja is the most experienced player in the team. He should be in the conversation," The 38-year-old said.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most experienced players in the Test squad currently after the retirements of Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Having played red-ball cricket for India since 2012, Jadeja has played 80 matches, contributing significantly with both bat and ball across challenging conditions. His all-round skills and years of experience make him a strong choice to lead the team for the next two years, until Shubman Gill is ready to take over as captain.

Changes in squad expected after Rohit, Kohli’s Test retirements

Ahead of the Test series against England, India squad is likely to witness some changes following the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli and Rohit have left a huge void in the batting line-up and their absence will prompt the selectors to bring in fresh faces or push the existing players into more prominent roles with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul expected to shoulder greater responsibility at the top-order.

The upcoming England Test tour is a crucial assignment for Team India as it is not only the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle but also the commencement of the transition phase in Indian Test cricket. After the Test series against New Zealand and Australia, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and the new Test captain will look to build a settled core that can take Indian red-ball cricket forward.