Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock had a heated exchange over a DRS review during the second ODI against Australia. Bavuma’s call proved successful as South Africa won by 32 runs to seal the series 2-0, sparking debate online.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was involved in a heated exchange with his teammate Quinton de Kock over an LBW review during the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, September 27.

The Proteas sealed the three-match series 2-0 with a 32-run win over Australia. After posting a total of 365/6, thanks to brilliant centuries by skipper Temba Bavuma (116) and David Miller (142), South Africa bowlers bundled out the visitors for 333 in 49.5 overs, despite fifties by Mitchell Marsh (84), Travis Head (84), and Xavier Bartlett (50).

Lizaad Williams (3/54), Marco Jansen (2/53), Keshav Maharaj (2/54), and Bjorn Fortuin (2/70) led a disciplined bowling effort to defend the massive total, sealing an unassailable series lead at home.

Also Read: SA vs AUS: Rabada included in Test squad, subject to fitness test

Bavuma and de Kock’s Heated Exchange Goes Viral

As South Africa clinched the series with a victory in the second ODI against Australia, the match also grabbed headlines for a dramatic on-field disagreement between captain Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock.

The incident took place in the 48th over of Australia’s innings, when Lizaad Williams trapped Xavier Bartlett on the pads with a yorker, and the on-field umpire turned down the appeal, prompting Williams to call for a review. However, the decision to go for a review led to heated discussions between Bavuma and de Kock.

While Quinton de Kock was reluctant to go upstairs for the LBW review, Bavuma stood his ground and ultimately overruled his wicketkeeper, a call that paid off when replays confirmed the ball was crashing into the stumps. The South African skipper appeared to have told that the de Kock didn't appreciate being shouted at as the DRS timer ticked down.

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Though Bavuma sided with Williams for an LBW review, which overturned the on-field umpire’s decision, the fiery interaction left both veterans visibly frustrated before all-rounder Marco Jansen stepped in to diffuse the mounting tension.

However, South Africa managed to get a breakthrough before wrapping up a brilliant team victory to cement another memorable bilateral series triumph over their fierce rivals.

Fans react to Quinton de Kock-Temba Bavuma DRS row

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and his teammate Quinton de Kock’s heated exchange over the DRS call has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over the tense moment between the two experienced players.

Taking to their X handles, many defended Bavuma’s authority as captain, while others felt de Kock’s experience as wicketkeeper gave him a strong say in the DRS decision. Some also described the exchange as a natural part of the pressure and intensity of international cricket.

However, another section of fans criticised the heated exchange, arguing that the disagreement appeared unnecessary despite the pressure of the situation. Others felt that both players had valid reasons for their reactions during the tense DRS moment.

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Meanwhile, South Africa will look to complete a series whitewash when the two sides meet for the third and final ODI at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, aiming to cap off a dominant home campaign with a 3-0 clean sweep.

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