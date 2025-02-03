‘The nightmare continued’: Mitchell Marsh hilariously recalls his nephew doing Bumrah’s bowling action (WATCH)

In four Tests of the five-match Border-Gavaskar series, Mitchell Marsh became the victim of Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal bowling as he was dismissed thrice by the Indian pacer.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh hilariously recalled an incident that gave him a nightmare following his forgettable Border-Gavaskar series against India. Marsh was below-par with his form in the five-match Test series against India as he aggregated only 73 at an average of 10.42 and picked only three wickets in four matches.

Due to poor form, Mitchell Marsh was dropped from the fifth and final Test of the series in Sydney, which Australia won to officially clinch the Border-Gavaskar after 10 long years. The all-rounder’s lacklustre performance with the bat and bowl was one of the talking points following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with several Australian cricket pundits questioning his place in the Test squad.

In four Tests of the five-match Test series, Mitchell Marsh became the victim of Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal bowling as he was dismissed thrice by the Indian pacer. The all-rounder was dismissed by Bumrah once in the Adelaide Pink Ball and in both innings of the Boxing Day Test. Mitchell Marsh, just like other Australian batters, struggled to cope with Bumrah’s pace and accuracy.

Speaking at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025, Mitchell Marsh revealed that Jasprit Bumrah’s haunted him again when his four-year-old nephew Ted did the bowling action of Indian pacer in his backyard.

“My little nephew Ted is four years old. We played backyard cricket one day, and he came in with Bumrah's action, and the nightmare continued (laughs)." Marsh said.

Jasprit Bumrah was an exceptional bowler in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as he picked record-breaking 32 wickets, including two fifers and one 4-wicket haul, at an outstanding average of 13.06 and an economy rate of 2.76 in nine innings. Despite India losing the series 1-3 to Australia, Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Series for his brilliant bowling performance. The India pace spearhead was recently honoured with the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men’s Cricketer of the Year as well as Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is currently nursing a back injury, which he sustained during the first innings of the Sydney Test. As per the report by Times of India (TOI), the 31-year-old has checked in at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation and recovery. He was recently spotted at Coldplay Concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah has been added to the squad for the Champions Trophy, but apparently ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against England. His participation for the 50-over tournament will be determined depending on the progress of his recovery and fitness levels as the tournament approaches. The BCCI selectors can make changes to the India squad before 12th February if Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9.

