Ravi Shastri has warned Suryakumar Yadav’s new-look India about the pressure of defending their T20 WC 2026 title at home, saying even a 'bad 10-15 minutes' can decide a game, but India’s mix of youth and experience makes them strong contenders.

Former Team India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri shared his thoughts on the Men in Blue’s quest for the title defence in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, beginning on February 7.

Team India will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the title back in 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados. This time, Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the Men in Blue in the marquee event, aiming to guide India to back-to-back T20 World Cup titles. India were clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands.

The history lies ahead of Team India, as no team has ever successfully defended the T20 World Cup while winning the trophy on home soil. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is after the Men in Blue’s title win two years ago, Suryakumar Yadav now has the responsibility of leading the new-look side to defend India’s crown.

Shastri’s ‘Bad 10 Minutes’ Warning

Team India is currently undergoing its final preparations for the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, which will conclude after the fifth match in Thiruvananthapuram, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. With the marquee event returning to India, almost three years after hosting the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Men in Blue are expected to have the backing of the home crowd.

However, Ravi Shastri cautioned Suryakumar Yadav and his boys about the immense pressure of defending the title. Speaking to the ICC, the former India head coach warned that even a lapse of 10 to 15 minutes can determine the outcome of the game, given that in T20 cricket, momentum can shift instantly and small mistakes are often costly.

“When you're defending your title and when you're playing at home, there is pressure, and it comes from nowhere. You have a bad 15 minutes, a bad 10 minutes in a T20 game, it can decide the outcome of the game. And often, you lose those 10 minutes or 15 minutes because of pressure,” Shastri said.

“So, it's how India handles that pressure, the way they start the tournament. If they start well, even if there is a hiccup on the way, they have got depth in batting to pull them out of it.” he added.

Ravi Shastri’s warning stems from his own experiences with pressure on the big stage, remembering how narrow losses and key moments cost India in the past ICC events, especially the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, wherein the Men in Blue fell short after a brief batting collapse, reinforcing former head coach’s point that even short periods of poor play can decide the outcome in high-stakes tournaments.

‘There's Less Baggage on a Lot of Players’

The upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup will witness the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Rinku Singh, who are expected to make their debuts in the marquee event. While, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav were part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Ravi Shastri highlights India’s blend of experience and fresh talent for the T20 World Cup 2026, praising key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube, who were part of the Men in Blue’s title-winning campaign in the last edition of the tournament.

“There's less baggage on a lot of players. They're playing their first World Cup, and it's an opportunity for them to express themselves. And from the team that played the previous World Cup and won it in the West Indies, you've got tons of experience and brilliance,” Shastri said.

“There's Jasprit Bumrah, there's Hardik Pandya, who I think is in terrific form at the moment, and the ability for him to contribute with bat and ball. Shivam Dube has come along nicely,” he added.

There are eight players from India’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad who have been selected to the India squad for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The players include Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, and Kuldeep Yadav.

‘India Can Defend the Title’

Ravi Shastri is hoping for Tilak Varma regaining his fitness in time before the T20 World Cup, while emphasizing the team’s strong spin options and balanced line-up as crucial for the title defence.

“India will be hoping for Tilak Varma to be fit because he is a terrific player. And again, being a left-hander, the top of the order will make a difference. I think spin will play an integral part. And India has got enough ammunition in that spin department."

“There's Chakaravarthy, there's Axar Patel, there's Kuldeep Yadav. When you look at the variety, players at the right positions and balance, India can defend this title,” Shastri added.

Tilak Varma was ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand as he is yet to regain his fitness after undergoing surgery on his abdomen and is expected to make a comeback in a warm-up against South Africa on February 4. While there is uncertainty over Washington Sundar’s participation due to a side strain sustained during the first ODI against New Zealand.