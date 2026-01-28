Ex‑India and CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath has called for Sanju Samson to be backed as opener for the 2026 T20 World Cup, despite Ishan Kishan’s strong form.

Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath has urged the national selectors to persist with Sanju Samson as opener for the 2026 T20 World Cup, insisting the Kerala wicketkeeper should be backed over Ishan Kishan. Speaking ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand, Badrinath said Samson needs confidence and continuity to deliver at the highest stage.

Samson has struggled in the ongoing series, scoring only 16 runs in three matches at an average below six. Kishan, meanwhile, has impressed with 112 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 224 in the same period. Despite the contrasting returns, Badrinath believes Samson should retain his place at the top of the order.

“It’s about time the Indian team makes a decision. If Sanju Samson is going to open in the World Cup, which I think he will, he should play in both the remaining games against New Zealand. Even if Tilak Varma comes, his position is No.3. So, he should come in place of Ishan Kishan,” Badrinath told Star Sports.

He added that Samson’s confidence is crucial. “If there is one person in the Indian team searching for confidence, it’s Sanju Samson, given he’s going to be your keeper for the World Cup. So I won’t push the panic button just yet. He’s a good player, which is why you’ve selected and backed him,” he said.

Badrinath also backed Samson to rise to the occasion at the World Cup. “Cometh the hour, he’ll come good. T20 cricket is a high‑risk game. Many players are in very good form, whereas Sanju hasn’t scored in a couple of games. That’s fine. Without digging in too much, it’s best to stick to the process and back him,” he explained.

Samson endured a difficult 2025 season, averaging under 21 at a strike rate of 126.85 in 15 T20Is. This came after a prolific 2024 campaign where he averaged 43.60 at a strike rate of 180.16, scoring three centuries in 13 matches. With Shubman Gill’s return, Samson was forced down the order last year, but the ongoing New Zealand series has seen him back at the top.

With Tilak Varma expected to return from injury, Badrinath suggested the youngster should slot in at No.3, leaving Samson to open and Kishan out of the combination. He emphasised that India must avoid short‑term changes and instead build confidence in players earmarked for key roles at the World Cup.