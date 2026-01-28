Sanju Samson’s struggles as India’s opener in the NZ T20Is have raised doubts over his T20 WC 2026 spot. Despite backing from team management, inconsistent scores have frustrated fans. He now faces a crucial final match to prove his worth.

With just nine days left for the T20 World Cup 2026, Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has not capitalized on the opportunity as an opener in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. The New Zealand T20I series is a final preparation for the Men in Blue ahead of their title defence at the T20 World Cup, which will begin on February 7.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Samson was added to India’s 15-member squad for the marquee event as an opener after the selectors excluded Shubman Gill from the roster due to a lack of form and combinations. The Kerala cricketer had success as a top-order batter in the T20I series against Bangladesh and South Africa before he struggled in the series against England.

The return to Gill to the T20I setup after a year saw Samson being pushed down the order in the Asia Cup 2025, wherein he struggled to make an impact before he was dropped from the playing XI during the series against Australia and South Africa before returning to top of the batting order in the fifth and final T20I against the Proteas and played an explosive innings, making a meaningful contribution as an opener.

Another Day, Another Struggle for Samson

The BCCI selectors reinstated Sanju Samson as an opener to ensure that he returns to his form, which he showcased during the T20I series against Bangladesh and South Africa. The ongoing T20I series against New Zealand has served as a perfect opportunity to showcase his consistency at the top before the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the first outings, Samson scored 10, 8, and 0, putting him under immense scrutiny and raising questions over his spot in the squad for an important tournament of the year for the Men in Blue.

Scroll to load tweet…

Despite criticism from fans, the wicketkeeper-batter still got the backing of the team management, with bowling coach Morne Morkel saying Samson is ‘just one knock away’ to return to his form and expressing confidence that he will rediscover his rhythm before the marquee event.

The fourth T20I was more of a crucial Test for Sanju Samson to prove his mettle at the top of the order, but yet again failed short of expectations, as he was dismissed for 24 off 15 balls. Early in Team India’s 216-run chase, Samson showed some signs of getting back to his groove, smashing three fours and a six before he was bowled out by Mitchell Santner. The early dismissals of Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav left the onus on Samson to anchor India’s innings, which he did not manage.

Scroll to load tweet…

In four matches of the New Zealand T20I series, Sanju Samson has scored just 40 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 142.86. In his 15 T20I outings, Samson has aggregated 227 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 20.63. The Kerala cricketer’s inconsistency as a top and middle-order batter raises doubts about his ability to anchor the innings in pressure situations.

Fans Furious Over Samson’s Struggles

Sanju Samson’s continued struggles in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, which will conclude the fifth match in Thiruvananthapuram, have sparked debate again over his place in India’s playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their frustration and anger over Samson’s failure to make an impact, highlighting his concerns over his footwork, stance, and shot selection, while others questioned his mental toughness under pressure and whether he could be relied upon as an opener in the T20 World Cup.

However, a few supporters urged patience, noting that he has the talent to bounce back if given the chance.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

With the fifth and final T20I of the series against New Zealand, which will take place at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju Samson’s home ground, the Kerala cricketer has one final opportunity to prove his credentials as a reliable top-order batter and silence critics ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

With the marquee event just around the corner, Sanju Samson is currently in a situation where he cannot afford another failure if he hopes to cement his spot as India’s opener.