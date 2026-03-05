Surinder Khanna backs India to win the T20 WC 2026 semifinal against England at Wankhede, citing home advantage. He praised Sanju Samson's key innings and believes India does well when batting first, hoping the team reaches the final.

Khanna Backs India for Semifinal Win

Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna expressed optimism about team India winning the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal clash against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Surinder Khanna said India will have the advantage of familiar conditions at home, while noting that England have fought hard to reach the semifinals with key contributions from Harry Brook, Will Jacks and Tom Banton, and praised Sanju Samson for stepping up when India's openers failed in the must-win Super 8s clash against West Indies. "We would like to see a good match. When the Indian team plays at India's venue, they have an idea about the conditions too. If we speak about the balance of the teams, England struggled its way to the semi-finals. Harry Brook, Will Jacks and Tom Banton have consistently scored runs for them. As for India, when the openers failed, Sanju Samson played an outstanding inning," Surinder Khanna said.

Wankhede Pitch and Conditions

Surinder Khanna said the pitch at Wankhede Stadium is known for its bounce and should be good for the semifinal, adding that India often perform well when batting first and expressing hope that the team reaches the final. "Wankhede Stadium is known for its bounce, so I am sure the wickets would be good in the semi-finals. I have seen that when the Indian team bats first, they do well. I wish all the best to both teams. I hope India wins and goes to the finals," he added.

Team India's Road to the Semis

India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s clash, have had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far. Suryakmar Yadav-led India found themselves in a tricky spot after facing a loss against South Africa. Against the West Indies, they found themselves in a must-win situation. Credit to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*, India registered a comfortable five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their semis spot.

England's Tournament Journey

England, on the other hand, led by Harry Brook, have won six out of their seven T20 WC 2026 matches so far and are on a five-match winning streak. However, some of their games, despite the win, tested the Three Lions big time. Against Nepal, they escaped a defeat narrowly and also looked uncertain against Pakistan in the Super 8s, except for captain Harry Brook. England's only loss came against West Indies in the Group Stage of the tournament.