The PCB is boycotting its T20 WC 2026 clash against India in solidarity with Bangladesh, reviving Ramiz Raja’s warning about dependence on India-driven ICC funds. Pakistan now risks heavy sanctions and major financial losses from the ICC.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just around the corner, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appeared to remain firm on the government’s direction of barring the national team from facing Team India on February 15 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan officially confirmed the national team’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but clarified that the Salman Ali Agha-led side would not take the field in the much-anticipated clash against Team India. The confirmation came just days after PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the board’s stance following Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament.

Pakistan’s stance was a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, who refused to play group-stage matches in India due to security concerns, and was later removed from the T20 World Cup 2026 and replaced with Scotland by the ICC in Group C, which consists of England, West Indies, Italy, and Nepal.

Earlier, PCB threatened to withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026, but later reversed its position by boycotting their clash against Team India and playing all other group-stage matches as scheduled.

Ramiz Raja’s, Warning to PCB Goes Viral

As Pakistan continues to remain adamant about not playing against Team India at the T20 World Cup 2026, an old video of Ramiz Raja, wherein he warned that the PCB could ‘collapse’ if PCB if India pulled its financial support due to its dominant role in global cricket, has resurfaced online.

The video is from 2021, when Ramiz Raja was serving as PCB chairman and appearing before a Senate Standing Committee. The former Pakistan cricketer stated that the PCB relied on ICC funding, and the world governing body of cricket, in turn, receives a chunk of revenue from the Indian market.

“The ICC is a politicised body divided between the Asian and Western blocs, and 90 per cent of its revenues are generated from India. It is frightening," the PCB Chief said, adding that 50 per cent of PCB's budget comes from ICC funding,” Raja said.

“In a way, India's business houses are running Pakistan cricket, and if tomorrow the Indian PM decides he will not allow any funding to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse," he added.

The BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world, with far greater resources and commercial revenue, including huge broadcasting rights and domestic leagues like IPL, meaning its financial muscle dwarfs other boards, including Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board, and any decision by it or the Indian government regarding funding and ICC revenue flows could have outsized consequences for boards like the PCB.

Did PCB Ignore Ramiz Raja’s Warning?

Despite Ramiz Raja’s 2021 warning about the PCB’s financial reliance on the ICC and India’s dominant role in global cricket, the board has maintained the Pakistan government’s decision to boycott the India clash at the T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan is likely to face repercussions if they refuse to take the field against India on February 15.

It was reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) could impose sanctions on Pakistan and PCB, including freezing of the $34.5 million share of annual revenue, suspension from the tournaments, financial penalties, and restrictions on overseas participation in domestic leagues such as the PSL. Additionally, Pakistan may lose rights to host the ICC tournaments in the future.

Since Pakistan’s stance does not come under the ICC-approved exemption, PCB could face strained relationships with other boards and limited influence in ICC decisions, affecting future series and player opportunities.

The financial implications of the boycott could extend beyond the $34.5 million ICC revenue, which includes massive earnings from the India vs Pakistan match, covering broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals, ticket sales, and advertising revenue, making it one of the most financially significant fixtures of the tournament.

ICC Awaits PCB's Formal Explanation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly awaiting a formal explanation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over their decision to boycott the match against Team India at the T20 World Cup 2026.

After the Government of Pakistan announced the national team’s boycott of the India clash, the International Cricket Council (ICC) slammed the decision, saying, ‘selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of global competitions’, and urged Pakistan to reconsider its stance while warning the PCB of ‘significant long-term implications’ for the country’s cricket if the boycott goes ahead.

As per the Pakistani media sources, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB refused to change their stance on the boycott of India’s clash, with officials arguing that the decision reflects the government’s policy and admitted that it was a ‘tough but necessary stand’ against what they described as biased treatment by the ICC, even as the boarf has not offcially notified the world governing body of cricket in writing.