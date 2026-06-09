Arjun Tendulkar delivered a stellar all-round performance for ARCS Andheri in the T20 Mumbai League, scoring an unbeaten 66 and taking 3 wickets. During his knock, a powerful six accidentally struck a young fan, but Tendulkar later met the child and gifted them the signed match ball in a heartwarming gesture.

ARCS Andheri all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar starred with his brilliant all-round performance in a seven-wicket win in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 clash against Bandra Blasters at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, June 8.

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With a 145-run target, ARCS Andheri chased it down with 37 balls to spare or 13.5 overs. Arjun Tendulkar led the run chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 66 off 34 balls, including 5 sixes and 4 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 194.12. He also formed an unbeaten 68-ball 166-run partnership with Musheer Khan, who contributed with an innings of 54 off 38 balls at a strike rate of 142.11.

Earlier, Tendulkar led Andheri’s bowling attack with figures of 3/11 at an economy rate of 3.70 in his spell of three overs to help restrict the Bandra Blasters to 144/9, despite a brief 31-run stand for the eighth wicket between Om Keshkamat (49) and Sagarr Chhabriaa (44*).

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Tendulkar’s Six Injures Young Fan at Wankhede

As Arjun Tendulkar stole the spotlight with his brilliant all-round performance in his first outing of the ongoing T20 Mumbai League 2026, his blistering knock was briefly overshadowed by an unfortunate incident in the stands of Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), the 26-year-old was seen hitting a powerful shot that landed in the stands and accidentally struck a young spectator, causing immediate concern among those present. The child appeared to be in pain as fellow spectators rushed to assist, while Tendulkar, from the crease, also looked concerned about the incident.

The young fan reportedly started to cry after being hit by the southpaw’s powerful six and immediately left the stadium with their parents/guardians to seek professional medical evaluation as a precautionary measure. The immediate focus of the crowd and players was on the child’s well-being before the match continued after a brief delay, ultimately ending in a decisive victory for ARCS Andheri.

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Arjun Tendulkar’s knock against Bandra Blasters might have briefly been overshadowed by the unfortunate incident, but it still stood out as a dominant all-round display. Despite the scare in the stands, the match highlighted both the excitement and unpredictability of live cricket, with the southpaw’s performance remaining the defining feature of the contest at Mumbai’s iconic stadium.

Arjun Gifts the Ball to an Injured Young Fan

Following the conclusion of the match, Arjun Tendulkar met the young fan, who was struck by a powerful six, to personally check on their well-being and present them with the match ball as a gesture of concern and goodwill.

In another video that went viral on social media, especially X, Tendulkar was seen interacting with the fan and seemingly apologised to him for the incident, ensuring that the young supporter felt comforted despite the earlier fright.

Before leaving the ground, Tendulkar gifted him a signed ball, the same match ball that had earlier caused the accident, as a special keepsake to turn a painful moment into a memorable and positive experience for the young fan. The fan appeared to be fine while interacting with the southpaw after the match.

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Meanwhile, ARCS Andheri moved to the second spot on the points table with three wins and a defeat, accumulating 6 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +2.438 after four matches. The current standings reflect the team’s strong form in the tournament, with their recent victory further cementing their position near the top of the leaderboard.

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