England batters Ollie Pope, Will Smeed and David Willey have withdrawn from the Afghanistan T20 League draft over the Taliban's treatment of women. ECB's Rob Key said players must make their own moral judgments on participation, despite legal hurdles.

As the Afghanistan T20 League player draft is set to take place on October 24, England batter Ollie Pope’s exit from the tournament's talent pool has grabbed the attention of the cricket fraternity across the world.

Afghanistan T20 League is scheduled to take place on December 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the return of the tournament after an eight-year hiatus. The first edition of the tournament took place in 2018, but since then, financial and administrative hurdles have led to the postponement and eventual suspension of subsequent editions.

Following the return of the Taliban in 2021, the Afghanistan T20 League was further disrupted and put on hold as international bodies took a firm stance against the regime's oppressive policies toward female sports.

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Ollie Pope Takes a Strong Stance

The England batter Ollie Pope, who registered for the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League (APL) player draft, has reportedly taken a strong stance by withdrawing from the player draft over the Taliban's treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Pope is part of ECB’s central contract for players and was expected to be the only centrally contracted cricketer included in the talent pool for the tournament. The centrally contracted players need to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the England and Wales Cricket Board to participate in the overseas T20 leagues, a necessity that brought the issue into the spotlight.

However, the Sussex batter has reportedly decided on his own initiative rather than as a direct result of discussion with the board, making him the highest-profile English player to step away from the draft.

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Before Ollie Pope’s exit from the Afghanistan T20 League draft, two other players, Will Smeed and David Willey, pulled out of the draft amid growing criticism of English players' potential participation in the tournament over the Taliban's treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The withdrawal of three players leaves David Malan as the only English player who remains available for the October 24 draft.

Rob Key Stresses Moral Responsibility Over Afghanistan T20 League

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Rob Key has shed light on the moral implications of participating in the Afghanistan T20 League, stating that it is legally difficult to prevent players from joining such competitions, but they must make their own decisions based on their moral convictions.

Key added that the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan was against his personal beliefs and that he would not himself participate in the tournament.

“Legally, it is hard to stop players from going over and playing in these competitions. It becomes a moral judgement, and players have to be prepared to take the right moral stance." Key said on the BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

“Personally, and it is easy for me to say, I would not go and play. But it is down to the player to make that decision.

“I don't agree with the way women have been treated in Afghanistan. The way things happen out there is not something I agree with, so it is not something I would go and do." he added.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has refused to arrange bilateral series against Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to the country by dethroning the Afghan government in August 2021, citing the Taliban's restrictions on women's rights and the exclusion of women and girls from sport.

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Taliban Restrictions on Women

Ever since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, women and girls have been systematically stripped of fundamental rights. The regime has banned Afghan women from secondary school and university education, prohibiting them from working with local and international NGOs and barring them from public parks, gyms, and sports grounds.

Afghan women were debarred from engaging in any athletic or physical activity, systematically stripping them of basic fundamental rights and freedom of movement. A male guardian is mandatory for women even to travel short distances or step out of their homes, effectively confining them to their residences.

Tabilian’s restrictions on women have become a topic of debate in the sporting world, as many Afghan women athletes have been either forced to leave their homeland into exile or remain in hiding to escape punishment.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already taken steps to support displaced Afghan women cricketers. In July 2026, the ICC endorsed the continuation of a development programme for Afghan refugee women and tasked a special committee with creating a roadmap for their participation in ICC qualification events by 2030.