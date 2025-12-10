Preeti Jhangiani, President of PAFI, won the Sports Business Leader of the Year (Female) award at the CII Sports Business Awards 2025. She was recognized for her work in elevating Indian armwrestling through PAFI, AAF, and the Pro Panja League.

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI), Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF), and Co-Founder of the Pro Panja League, was honoured with the prestigious Sports Business Leader of the Year (Female) award at the 3rd CII Sports Business Awards 2025, according to a press release from People's Armwrestling Federation India.

The ceremony took place on December 9 at The Grand, New Delhi, alongside the 10th edition of the CII Scorecard 2025 conclave focused on "One Nation, One Sport Vision". The CII Sports Business Awards stand among the country's most respected recognitions of excellence in sports business, celebrating leadership, innovation, and impact. An award which has been previously won by leading figures of the likes of Jay Shah, Nita Ambani, Parth Jindal, and Vita Dani has now been won by Preeti Jhanghiani for her efforts in promoting Indian Armwrestling at the global stage.

Pioneering Work in Indian Armwrestling

The jury unanimously selected Preeti Jhangiani for her significant contributions to the growth of Indian Armwrestling. Through her pioneering work at PAFI, her leadership role at AAF, and her efforts in ensuring the grand success of the second season of Pro Panja League, she has played a central role in elevating the sport across Asia, as per the release. Her initiatives, from conducting structured events across India to scouting and nurturing emerging talent, have created a strong development pathway for athletes while putting Indian Armwrestling firmly on the world map.

Other Honorees at the CII Awards

Some of the other winners of the evening included Manoj Badale, owner of the Rajasthan Royals, who was named Sports Business Leader of the Year (Male). The Paralympic Committee of India was honoured as Sports Federation of the Year. The Tata Group received the award for Legacy of Excellence in Sports Patronage and Tamil Nadu was given the Best State award.

'Strengthens Our Belief': Preeti Jhangiani

Expressing her gratitude, Preeti Jhangiani said, "This recognition strengthens our belief that Armwrestling in India is on the right track. At PAFI our mission has always been to create a sustainable ecosystem for athletes. Over the years, we've worked tirelessly to build opportunities at every level, from grassroots events to international tournaments. This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and taking Indian armwrestling to even greater heights across Asia and the world."