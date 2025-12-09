Smriti Mandhana’s old motivational words has resurfaced after she confirmed her wedding with Palash Muchhal was called off. In it, she shares how focusing on daily goals helps her stay resilient and positive.

India women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana recently became the focus of attention after confirming that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off. Amid the news, a clip of her interview with Humans of Bombay from three years ago has resurfaced, highlighting her inspiring approach to life and handling difficult times.

In the interview, Mandhana explained how she deals with challenges by focusing on short-term goals rather than dwelling on setbacks. She said, “If I feel low today, I will just start writing what I have to work on for the next six or seven days, in my batting or in my fitness. Once I start doing that, I just forget what’s happening and focus on what I have to do.”

Resilience Through Routine

Mandhana revealed that maintaining a simple routine helps her stay motivated. She believes in looking forward to the days ahead and finding purpose in small steps. “When I change my headspace into what I have to do in the next 6-7 days, I feel like there’s so much to look forward to,” she shared. Her words reflect a mindset built over years of navigating cricket pressures, expectations, and criticism.

Life Lessons from Cricket

Reflecting on her journey from a young aspiring cricketer to one of the most recognized faces in women’s cricket, Mandhana shared a key lesson from the sport: “You have to always start your day as a new day because you start your innings on zero, even if you score a hundred.” She emphasized that every new day is a chance to begin fresh, both on and off the field.

Mandhana also addressed her personal life, urging fans and media to respect privacy. She wrote, “I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same.”

Her words of resilience, focus, and positivity continue to inspire fans, showing that even during personal challenges, one can stay grounded and motivated.