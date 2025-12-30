After Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 snub, Harbhajan Singh backed him, saying the exclusion isn’t the end. Citing strong competition and team balance, he expressed confidence that the Test and ODI captain will make a brilliant comeback.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh threw his weight behind Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill to make a strong comeback after he was excluded from the 15-member India squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, which will take place on February 7. On December 20, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia unveiled the squad for the marquee event during the press conference, alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Following the squad announcement, Shubman Gill’s surprise exclusion from the roster dominated the headlines, sparking debates among fans and experts alike over the team’s selection for the T20 World Cup 2026. Gill was India’s T20I vice-captain and touted as the next-in-line to take over the captaincy baton from Suryakumar Yadav in the shortest format, as he is already leading Team India in Tests and ODIs.

Gill was also included in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, which is India’s final preparation ahead of the World Cup. Speaking about the star batter’s exclusion, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that lack of runs and combinations were the factors behind the decision.

Harbhajan Confident of Gill’s Comeback

Shubman Gill’s exclusion from the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 became a major topic of debate as he was the T20I captain and his future in the shortest format was put to question. However, Harbhajan Singh expressed his confidence in India's star batter making a comeback to the format following his snub.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch event of the Legends 90 League's 4th season at Shangri-La Dubai, the former India spinner stated that Gill faces stiff competition, adding that his snub from the T20 World Cup squad is not the end of his road and will make a strong comeback in the shortest format.

“It’s not a signal to Gill. He was not taking his place for granted. The competition is so much, and they’ve got too many players in the present scenario who can fill that slot and can do well for the team,” Harbhajan said.

“This is not the end of the road for Gill; he’s a great, great player with beautiful technique, and he will make a brilliant comeback, and not to forget, he’s still the Test captain for India," he added.

Ever since his return to the T20I setup after a year in the Asia Cup 2025, Shubman Gill has been struggling with his form and has failed to maintain consistency. Although he was accommodated at the top of the batting line-up by replacing Sanju Samson, he has yet to find the rhythm and impact expected of a player of his caliber.

Since the T20I return, Gill has amassed 291 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26 in 15 matches. In the T20I series against South Africa, Gill had a forgettable outing as he scored just 32 runs in three matches before he was ruled out of the series decider in Ahmedabad.

‘Gill is a Class Player’

Further speaking about Shubman Gill’s exclusion, Harbhajan Singh backed the team’s selection, focusing on the right combination for the T20 World Cup, adding that Gill will make a ‘brilliant’ comeback to the shortest format.

“Over there, when I was listening to Ajit or even Surya, they were saying that they were looking at which combination fits where for this format. So, given those conditions and that combination, with that kind of respect, the team has been selected that way,” Harbhajan told reporters.

“So Gill is a class player, there is no doubt about it, and he’ll make a great comeback," he added.

Shubman Gill will return to action in domestic cricket for Punjab for two group stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Sikkim and Goa on January 3 and 6, respectively, to prepare for the upcoming the ODI series against New Zealand.