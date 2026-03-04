Members of the Indian cricket team visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of their T20 WC 2026 semifinal. The team sealed their spot after a crucial five-wicket win against West Indies, powered by Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*.

Members of the Indian cricket team visited and took darshan at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of the team's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal clash against England, scheduled for Thursday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma were amongst the players of the Indian men's national team who visited the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's T20 World Cup Journey

Coming to the ongoing T20 WC 2026, India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s clash, have had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far. However, Team India has yet to deliver a perfect performance with batting, bowling and fielding all firing in unison.

Crucial Win Over West Indies

Suryakmar Yadav-led India found themselves in a tricky spot after facing a loss against South Africa. Against the West Indies, they found themselves in a must-win situation. Credit to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*, Team India registered a comfortable five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their semis spot.

In the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Roston Chase (40 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Shai Hope (32 in 33 balls, with three fours and a six) put on an opening stand of 68 runs for first wicket, but WI slipped to 119/4 in 14.1 overs, despite a fiery cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (27 in 12 balls, with a four and two sixes). It was the pair of Jason Holder (37* in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Powell (34* in 19 balls, with three fours and two sixes) who put on a fiery stand of 76 runs in 35 balls, taking WI to 195/4 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/36 in four overs) was India's leading bowler, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya dropping a spell of 1/40 in four overs each.

In the run-chase, India was reduced to 41/2 within the powerplay. It was a 58-run stand between Samson and Suryakumar Yadav (18), which brought the chase back on track. Then Samson went on to stitch partnerships with Tilak Varma (27 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Hardik Pandya (17) and Shivam Dube (8*), taking India to a five-wicket win. (ANI)