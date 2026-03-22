CSK’s new recruit Prashant Veer caught MS Dhoni’s eye in practice ahead of IPL 2026. The left-hander, signed for a record fee, looks set to play a key role this season.

MS Dhoni appeared visibly impressed with Chennai Super Kings’ big-money signing Prashant Veer during a net session ahead of IPL 2026. With the tournament just a week away, CSK shared a video showing Dhoni appreciating Veer’s strokes from behind the nets, a moment that has already sparked excitement among fans.

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Veer, a left-handed batter who also bowls left-arm spin, became one of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history after CSK secured him for ₹14.2 crore at the auction. He shares that distinction with Kartik Sharma, who was bought for the same price. The franchise’s investment reflects their confidence in Veer’s ability to deliver at the highest level.

The 23-year-old’s rise has been fueled by consistent performances in domestic cricket. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut and impressed with 12 wickets in nine matches, while also scoring 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.16. His all-round skills quickly made him a player to watch.

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Strong domestic form raises expectations

Veer’s breakthrough came in the UP T20 League 2025, where he represented Noida Kings. He amassed 320 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 155.34, performances that brought him into the spotlight and eventually into CSK’s plans. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a valuable asset in a format where versatility is prized.

CSK will hope Veer can replicate his domestic success on the IPL stage. The team endured a disappointing campaign last year, finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 matches. The management has responded with bold signings, and Veer’s inclusion is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the squad.

Another major addition is Sanju Samson, acquired through a trade. Samson enters IPL 2026 in outstanding form, having been named Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. His presence strengthens CSK’s batting lineup, which already boasts depth and experience.

The franchise’s bowling attack, though decent, will rely on fresh energy from players like Veer to provide balance. With Dhoni still guiding the team, the blend of youth and experience could help CSK bounce back from last season’s struggles.

CSK’s campaign begins on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Their next fixtures include Punjab Kings at home, Royal Challengers Bengaluru away, and Delhi Capitals at home. Only the first four matches have been announced so far, but the early schedule offers a chance for CSK to set the tone.