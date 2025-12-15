Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri penned a heartfelt post after meeting his idol Lionel Messi in Mumbai. He received a signed Argentina jersey and called the experience a 'dream' and an 'antidote' for his recent injury struggles.

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, describing his emotions after meeting Argentine legend Lionel Messi during his GOAT India Tour event at iconic Wankhede Stadium here. Messi, along with footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, dazzled fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14. During the event, the Argentine legend shared a special moment with Chhetri, presenting the Indian football legend with a signed Argentina jersey. The event concluded on a memorable note when Sachin Tendulkar presented Messi with a Team India jersey, followed by photographs featuring Tendulkar, Fadnavis, Messi, and his teammates.

Chhetri took to Instagram and shared a post featuring the Argentine legend Messi, who was presenting the Argentina jersey. "The build-up to Saturday was filled with little fights, and in a rare win, Sunil Chhetri the fan beat Sunil Chhetri the pro, and I couldn't be happier about it. I've been nursing an injury that's restricted me to a hobble and needless to say, I don't like being around even myself when I'm spending more time on the physio's table than the pitch," Chhetri's Instagram post read.

The Indian football legend expressed his gratitude to Leo Messi, De Paul and Suarez. Chhetri also thanked Mumbai for making him feel so loved, which he hasn't taken for granted. "I almost didn't make the trip to Mumbai, till the fan in me rebelled and went anyway. Turned out, meeting the man who makes me very happy, and whose art is my antidote for all the times I am sad, was exactly what I needed. To be able to express my gratitude to Leomessi in person for everything that he has done for our sport, felt like both - a dream and a duty," the post read.

"It was lovely to meet another World Cup winner in Rodrigo De Paul, and then there was the child-like excitement to share the frame with arguably the most complete No.9 of our generation - Luis Suarez. And Mumbai, you absolute beauty, thank you for making me feel so loved. I do not take it for granted. At the end of it, I guess, both the Chhetri's turned up on Saturday and the joy was twice as much," the Instagram post concluded.

Messi's Delhi Visit

Meanwhile, during his Delhi visit on Monday, Messi met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. Shah also presented jerseys of the Indian Cricket team to the star footballers.

The interaction between Messi and Shah was a warm exchange, with the ICC Chairman presenting Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul with Indian cricket team jerseys, symbolising the convergence of two of India's most beloved sports. Messi also received a special autographed cricket bat from Shah, making the moment a unique fusion of football and cricketing heritage. (ANI)