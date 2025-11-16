Shaheen Afridi hosts dinner in Islamabad as Sri Lanka’s security concerns and ICC sanctions dominate series.

Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi hosted a rooftop dinner in Islamabad on Saturday for the visiting Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe cricket teams. Traditional Pakistani dishes were served, drawing appreciation from players of both sides. Members of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I squads also joined, sharing relaxed moments with their counterparts ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

The gathering came at a tense time for the ongoing three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tour briefly faced uncertainty when several Sri Lankan players raised security concerns and requested to return home. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the visitors to reassure them.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later issued a statement confirming the situation. “Sri Lanka Cricket was informed by the team management that several members of the national team touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns,” the board said. SLC added that players’ concerns were being addressed in coordination with the PCB and authorities, stressing that safety remained the priority. The board also clarified that any player opting to leave would be replaced immediately to keep the tour on schedule, with decisions subject to review.

Series Momentum and Upcoming Fixtures

Pakistan currently lead the series 2-0, with the final ODI scheduled for Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. A T20I tri-series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe is set to follow from November 18 to 29, with matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The series opener in Rawalpindi was notable for Salman Ali Agha’s second career ODI century, which helped Pakistan secure a narrow six-run win after defending a 300-run target. However, the match also brought disciplinary action. The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined Pakistan 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Match officials ruled the team four overs short after time allowances were considered. Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined five percent of their fee for each over not bowled within the stipulated time. On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz laid the charge. Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction. Afridi accepted the penalty, avoiding a formal hearing.

The tour’s uncertainty peaked earlier in the week when eight Sri Lankan players expressed a desire to leave Pakistan following a suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed 12 people, hours before the first ODI in nearby Rawalpindi. After receiving assurances from the PCB, SLC instructed the team to continue. The remaining matches were rescheduled for Friday and Sunday.