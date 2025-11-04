Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will miss his Big Bash League debut with Sydney Thunder after knee surgery. The veteran, who quit the IPL to play overseas, is disappointed but focused on recovery. He will also miss the Hong Kong Super Sixes. 2025.

India's decorated spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will miss his Big Bash League debut season with Sydney Thunder due to knee surgery. Ashwin stated that he is "gutted" to miss a chance, which would have made him the first Indian to compete in the BBL.

Ashwin, who retired from the cash-rich Indian Premier League, became available to participate in overseas franchise leagues. He had committed to the entire BBL season after he failed to fetch a price for himself in the ILT20 auction. Ashwin admitted he would "love to play later in the season" if rehab and travel plans allow him to.

Ashwin's Emotional Note to Thunder Fans

"I'm gutted to miss BBL|15. My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger. I'm grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they've already shown me. Trent [Copeland, Thunder general manager] and the entire management made me feel part of the club from our very first conversation," Ashwin was quoted as saying in a Thunder statement.

"I will be watching every game and cheering for both our men's and women's teams. If rehab and travel plans line up and only if doctors are happy, I'd love to be around the group later in the season and meet the fans. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year," Ashwin added.

‘Commitment to Thunder Was Clear’

Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said: “Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash's knee injury that has ruled him out of BBL|15, and we wish him well in his recovery. From the moment we first spoke with Ash, his commitment to Thunder was clear. We are hopeful of welcoming him into our dugout for part of BBL|15, introducing him to our fans at events, and building a long-term relationship.”

"While disappointing for the club, we have built two championship-contending squads and expect to continue the progress of recent seasons in WBBL|11 and BBL|15. We can't wait to get back in front of our fans in Western Sydney for two massive campaigns," Copeland added.

With the latest setback, Ashwin will also miss the Hong Kong Super Sixes, scheduled to commence on November 7. Sydney Thunder now have the option to sign an injury replacement; however, their spin department is well-stocked with Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Pakistan's Shadab Khan, and Tom Andrews, all of whom are part of the roster.

