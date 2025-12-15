Image Credit : Getty

Abhinav Manohar was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last IPL season before he was released from the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. The 31-year-old did not have an ideal outing in the IPL 2025, scoring just 61 runs at an average of 12.20 in 8 matches, but he has performed well in domestic and T20 leagues. The Karnataka batter has been listed as an uncapped player at a base price of INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 Auction.

Following the trade of Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings, the Rajasthan Royals have been left with a void to strengthen their middle-order batting and experienced finishers ahead of IPL 2026. Though Abhinav Manohar had a poor outing in the SMAT 2025, where he scored just 17 runs at an average of 5 in three matches, he remains a capable middle-order option with the ability to finish games under pressure.