- Home
- Sports
- Abhinav Manohar to Mustafizur Rahman: 5 Players Rajasthan Royals Should Target at IPL 2026 Auction
Abhinav Manohar to Mustafizur Rahman: 5 Players Rajasthan Royals Should Target at IPL 2026 Auction
Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2026 Auction with ₹16.05 crore to fill 9 slots, targeting middle-order batter Abhinav Manohar, Indian spinner Rahul Chahar, and pacers Auqib Dar, Mustafizur Rahman & Ashok Sharma to boost their title-challenging squad.
Players The Royals Can Target at Abu Dhabi Auction
The Rajasthan Royals are aiming for the second IPL title and will look to build a balanced and competitive squad by addressing key gaps in their lineup at the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 12. With INR 16.05 crore purse remaining and nine slots left to fill, including one overseas, the Royals will look to make impactful signings that could ignite the hopes of a title run in the upcoming season.
On that note, let’s take a look at five players Rajasthan Royals should target at the IPL 2026 Auction.
1. Abhinav Manohar
Abhinav Manohar was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last IPL season before he was released from the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. The 31-year-old did not have an ideal outing in the IPL 2025, scoring just 61 runs at an average of 12.20 in 8 matches, but he has performed well in domestic and T20 leagues. The Karnataka batter has been listed as an uncapped player at a base price of INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 Auction.
Following the trade of Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings, the Rajasthan Royals have been left with a void to strengthen their middle-order batting and experienced finishers ahead of IPL 2026. Though Abhinav Manohar had a poor outing in the SMAT 2025, where he scored just 17 runs at an average of 5 in three matches, he remains a capable middle-order option with the ability to finish games under pressure.
2. Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last IPL season, but played only one match before he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction. Rahul Chahar, cousin of Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar, is back in the auction and has been listed at a base price of INR 1 crore for the Abu Dhabi event.
The Rajasthan Royals are lacking an Indian spinner to control the middle overs, and Rahul Chahar could be an ideal option for the franchise to add experience and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs phase of the IPL 2026. In the ongoing SMAT 2025, Rahul Chahar could pick just 6 wickets in 8 matches, but his IPL experience and control still make him a reliable middle-overs option.
3. Auqib Dar
The Rajasthan Royals is in need of an Indian pacer who can be a backup option to Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, and Jammu and Kashmir seam bowling all-rounder Auqib Dar could be a handy budget pick, given his ability to swing the new ball and contribute useful lower-order runs. Auqib has been listed as an uncapped player at a base price of INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 Auction.
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, Auqib Dar (Nabi) picked 15 wickets, including a 4-wicket haul, at an average of 13.26 and an economy rate of 7.41 in seven matches. His performance could attract Rajasthan Royals’ attention as a promising Indian pace backup for the long IPL season. The franchise may bid him for a little higher price compared to his base price if they are looking to strengthen their Indian pace depth with a cost-effective option ahead of IPL 2026.
4. Mustafizur Rahman
With only one overseas slot left to fill, the Rajasthan Royals can consider adding Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman to the squad as a backup overseas pacer to Jofra Archer. Rahman was part of the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for Mitchell Starc, but was released from the squad ahead of the IPL 2026, where he was listed at a base price of INR 2 crore, the highest among 8 brackets.
Bangladesh pacer has experience of playing in IPL and has 387 wickets in T20 cricket, with 158 coming at the international level, making him a reliable and experienced left-arm pace option for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. Having already retained Jofra Archer, Mustafizur Rahman’s addition to the squad could bolster the Royals’ pace attack, especially in conditions which favour variations and death bowling.
5. Ashok Sharma
Another player Rajasthan Royals can target is Ashok Sharma, the Rajasthan bowler who was part of the Jaipur-based team in the last IPL season, but did not get a single chance to play. The Rajasthan pacer has been listed as an uncapped Indian player at a base price of INR 30 lakh. Before the Royals, Ashok Sharma was part of the KKR, who acquired for INR 55 lakhs in the IPL 202 Auction.
Ashok Sharma’s name has been buzzing ahead of the IPL auction, given his impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, picking 20 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.80 and 8.92 in nine matches. The 23-year-old could be an ideal budget Indian pace option for the Rajasthan Royals, with local familiarity, and strong wicket–taking potential as a backup seamer for the IPL 2026 season. This is likely to be a bidding war, given his recent domestic form and the interest he is expected to attract from multiple franchises at the IPL 2026 Auction.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.