After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup loss to India, Shadab Khan defended his team, reminding critics they never beat India in World Cups, unlike the 2021 victory his squad achieved. Despite the defeat, Pakistan has now secured a spot in the Super 8 stage.

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan hit back at former Pakistan cricketers for their criticism over the Men in Green’s defeat to Team India in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Salman Ali Agha-led side suffered a humiliating 61-run defeat at the hands of Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

Following the defeat, former Pakistan cricketers, including Younus Khan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Yousuf, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, and Shehbad Ahmed slammed the Men in Green for poor execution, lack of intensity in key moments, and failing to compete with India’s tactical discipline in a high-profile clash, which turned out to be a one-sided contest in Colombo.

Akhtar criticized the leadership at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), especially its chairman Mohsin Naqvi, for “incompetence and lack of vision” before taking u-turn on criticism within 24 hours. Other former greats like Yousuf and Afridi urged for a change in the squad after a heavy defeat to Team India.

‘Everyone Has Their Own Opinions’

Following victory over Namibia in the final group stage match, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan responded to the criticism from former cricketers at the press conference in Colombo.

Speaking to the media, Shadab stated that criticism is natural in cricket and he only focuses on what he can control. The all-rounder acknowledged that the fact that one bad over against India attracted attention is understandable, but he added that one bad or good over is part of T20 cricket.

“As for criticism, you can't control it. Everyone has their own opinions. I think since I came back, there was just one over where things didn't go well, and because of that, I faced a lot of criticism," Shadab Khan said as quoted by A Sports.

“But I don't need to justify that. I focus on what I can control. A bad day or a bad over can happen. It's T20 cricket - you can give runs or you can take wickets. I don't think too much about it," he added.

Pakistan’s defeat to Team India has been talked about as it put the Men in Green in a must‑win “do‑or‑die” situation to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, as the net run rate took a significant hit and was sitting third behind the USA in Group A, meaning Pakistan must beat Namibia in their final group game to keep their campaign alive.

Shadab Khan Reminds Pakistan Legends

Further speaking on criticism, the all-rounder reminded Pakistan cricket legends of not having defeated Team India in the World Cups, T20 and ODIs.

Shadab Khan stated that even though they are ‘legends’ of Pakistan cricket, they had never managed to defeat Team India in World Cups, whereas he and his teammates were part of Pakistan’s lone World Cup victory over India in 2021, while highlighting that past greats also struggled in high-pressure encounters with Team India.

“Criticism is not in our hands. Former cricketers have their own opinions. They were legends, but even they could not do what we have done,” the Pakistan all-rounder said.

“We have beaten India in a World Cup. Criticism is part of cricket's history," he added.

Team India and Pakistan have met 17 times across both World Cups, ODIs and T20Is, and the Men in Green’s only victory over India came in the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the overall record remains heavily in Team India’s favor, with the Men in Blue winning 16 of the 17 matches, underlining the Men in Blue’s historical dominance over arch-rivals in major ICC tournaments.

Meanwhile, Pakistan officially qualified for the Super 8 after defeating the Netherlands and have been clubbed in Group 2 alongside Sri Lanka, England, and New Zealand.