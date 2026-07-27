Boxer Sachin Siwach entered the men's 60 kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Long jumpers Lokesh and Murali Sreeshankar, along with para-swimmer Swastik Patil, also advanced to their respective finals in Glasgow.

CWG 2026 Boxing: Sachin Siwach storms into quarterfinals

Sachin Siwach reached the quarterfinals of the men's 60 kg competition in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Monday. Siwach, the world number five, outclassed the fast-rising English boxer William Hewitt to make it to the final eight, as per ESPN. The Indian boxer convincingly won the first two rounds by 4-1 each. In the final round, he landed some heavy blows, winning by split decision and getting one more step closer to a medal.

Siwach advanced to the Round of 16 in the men's 60kg category after defeating Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision in the Round of 32 at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.

Athletics: Lokesh, Sreeshankar qualify for long jump final

In the men's long jump competition, Lokesh also joined compatriot Murali Sreeshankar in the final. The athlete finished in seventh place, with a best effort of 7.77 m. He joined Murali in the top 12 athletes who punched their tickets to the medal clash.

Sreeshankar, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, needed just one attempt to qualify for the men's long jump final. The Indian cleared the automatic qualification mark of 8.00m with a leap of 8.01m in his opening effort, according to ESPN.

Athletes who crossed the 8.00m mark or finished among the top 12 progressed to the final. Sreeshankar's effort comfortably secured his place as he eyes an upgrade from the silver medal he won in Birmingham four years ago.

Para-swimming: Swastik Patil enters final

There was some good news for India in para-swimming as well, with Swastik Patil making it to the final of the men's 100 m breaststroke SB9 event. Participating in heat two, he finished in fourth place with a time of 1:15.85 and overall in eighth spot amongst both the heats to book his berth into the final. Top-eight para-swimmers across both heats got the qualification to the final. (ANI)