Abhishek Sharma's father, Rajkumar Sharma, expressed immense pride over his son's match-defining 52 off 21 balls in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. He said it was an emotional moment for the family and the entire Amritsar community.

'A proud and emotional moment'

Abhishek Sharma's father, Rajkumar Sharma, expressed immense pride and happiness over his son's contribution to India's victorious campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, calling it a proud and emotional moment for the entire family as well as the community. Abhishek, who had struggled for form during the early stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign and registered three consecutive ducks, delivered a crucial performance in the final. The young batter played a match-defining knock of 52 runs off just 21 balls, smashing six boundaries and three sixes to provide India with a strong start in the first innings after being put in to bat.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar Sharma said the celebrations were not limited to his family alone but were shared by people across their neighbourhood, whom he considers part of an extended family. Abhishek's father further said that it was a very joyful day not just for his family but for the entire neighbourhood, whom he considers like family. "All the people sitting here are like my brothers. With their blessings and love, Abhishek has reached this position today."

Community's blessings and support

Rajkumar Sharma further said that residents of the colony had encouraged him to travel to Ahmedabad to meet Abhishek and convey their best wishes during the tournament. "I went to Ahmedabad and met him. I told him that everyone from our colony and Holy City is praying for him and wishing that he performs well. He was very happy to hear that," he added.

'India has shown its strength'

Expressing pride over India's victory, he said it was a moment of great happiness that India had once again won the World Cup. "Abhishek performed brilliantly, and the team lifted the World Cup. It is a proud moment for all of us. India has shown the world the strength of its cricket and proved that we are the number one."

Sharma further said that after returning to his hometown, Amritsar, people from the Holy City celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake and sharing their joy. He thanked everyone for their love and support.

Tribute to the 'City of the Gurus'

Calling Amritsar the "city of the Gurus," Abhishek's father said, "the land has produced many great players and artists who have brought pride to the country. He expressed gratitude to the residents of Holy City and the people of Amritsar for their blessings and support."

India's record-breaking victory

The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). (ANI)