Following his stellar T20 World Cup 2026 performance, Sanju Samson met Kerala businessman Nithin Babu, who had rewarded his employees with bonuses to celebrate Samson’s heroics. Samson personally thanked Babu and praised the gesture. He has already joined the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson met a Kerala Businessman, who rewarded his employees for his heroics in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. Samson was one of the key players in the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup title defence, defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

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Samson’s three crucial knocks in the knockout stages, including 97* in a must-win Super 8 match against the West Indies, 89 in a semifinal against England, and 89 in a final against New Zealand, played a pivotal role in Team India’s successful T20 World Cup title defence.

Inspired by his performances, Nithin Babu, the Kerala businessman and owner of Fia Garments in Pampady, Kottayam, rewarded his employees with bonuses: INR 500 during the Super 8, INR 1000 during the semi-final, and INR 2000 during the final to each of his 82 employees across outlets, totalling to totalling INR 2.77 Lakh, celebrating Samson’s heroics and rewarding his employees.

Also Read: 'One and Only Sanju Samson': When Gautam Gambhir Corrected Shashi Tharoor on ‘Next Dhoni’ Tag

Samson Meets the Boss Who Rewarded Employees

As a heartwarming gesture, Sanju Samson decided to meet the owner of Fia Garments, Nithin Babu, who rewarded his employees with bonuses as a token of appreciation for Samson’s T20 World Cup heroics, turning the cricketing triumph into a memorable celebration.

In a video posted by Samson on his Instagram handle, the Kerala cricketer was seen giving a surprise visit to Nithin’s house in his hometown of Pampady in Kottayam, Kerala, where Samson personally thanked him for his generous gesture and praised his innovative way of celebrating cricketing excellence with his employees.

Samson also had lunch and played cricket with Nithin Babu and his family in his backyard, where they shared a lighthearted game, and the businessman expressed his admiration for the T20 World Cup hero.

“I am forever indebted to my people, my community, their love, and their blessings. It will always be bigger than the game,” Samson wrote on Instagram.

Sanju Samson finished the T20 World Cup 2026 as the highest run-getter for Team India, amassing 321 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37, and earned the Player of the Tournament for his crucial performances in the knockout stages.

Samson to Return for CSK in ,IPL, 2026

After finishing his T20 World Cup 2026 duties, Sanju Samson is set to return to action for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 31-year-old was traded by the Rajasthan Royals to the CSK through a blockbuster deal, reportedly for INR 18 crore, ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Samson officially joined the CSK squad and had his first training session with a new franchise on March 19 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Samson wasn’t part of the CSK’s pre-season training camp in Himachal Pradesh as he had been spending time with his family after the T20 World Cup commitments.

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Sanju Samson is expected to play a key role in the Chennai Super Kings’ quest for the sixth IPL triumph, as he gears up to lead the batting line-up, bringing his rich T20 World Cup form into the IPL 2026 season. Given his years of leadership experience, having led the Rajasthan Royals for five seasons, Samson is expected to provide valuable mentorship and guidance to young CSK players.

Sanju Samson is the 14th leading run-getter of the IPL, amassing 4704 runs, including 3 and 26 fifties, at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of 139.04 in 177 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s First Training Session with CSK in Chennai Goes Viral (WATCH)