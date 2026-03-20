Sanju Samson has been traded to the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026, joining the squad for his first training session. A video of him in conversation with former captain MS Dhoni has gone viral, sparking excitement among fans about his role in the team's quest for a sixth title and as a potential successor to Dhoni.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and stalwart MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson were spotted having a chat on the sidelines of the team’s training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, or Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, March 19.

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Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals, reportedly for a fee of INR 18 crore, ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year. The Kerala cricketer, who played a key role in Team India’s T20 World Cup title defence, joined the CSK squad on March 19 and had his first session with the team at Chepauk Stadium.

Sanju Samson will represent the southern giants Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL season after having played for Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), bringing experience and firepower to CSK’s batting lineup as the team looks to chase another IPL title under MS Dhoni’s mentorship.

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Samson-Dhoni Interaction Goes Viral

As the Chennai Super Kings prepare for the record-breaking sixth IPL triumph, Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni were seen having an interaction on the sidelines of the team’s practice session at their home ground.

In a video posted by Chennai Super Kings on its Instagram handle, Samson, who was sitting on the ground, was seen chatting casually with Dhoni amid the team’s nets session before getting up and walking over to join other teammates in drills. A friendly moment between them immediately caught the attention of fans and quickly went viral.

Sanju Samson’s arrival at Chennai Super Kings sparked a massive buzz among fans and cricket enthusiasts across India, with many CSK fans expressing their excitement over the Kerala cricketer joining the yellow brigade and training alongside the legendary MS Dhoni.

The blockbuster trade deal, which saw Sanju Samson move to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja, who joined the Rajasthan Royals, has further heightened anticipation for the upcoming IPL season, with fans eager to see how the reshuffled squads perform. The Chennai Super Kings is the third IPL team for Samson in his IPL career, after Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals.

Why Sanju Samson’s Move a Major Boost for CSK?

Sanju Samson’s move to Chennai Super Kings set social media on fire, with fans and cricket enthusiasts across platforms buzzing over the Kerala batter joining CSK. However, Samson’s arrival at the CSK is a major boost for the five-time IPL champions, who are seeking their sixth triumph of the tournament after missing the playoff berth for two seasons on the trot.

Samson is coming off fresh after his match-winning performances in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he was India’s highest run-getter with 321 runs and earned Player of the Tournament for his performance in the knockout stages of the tournament. The 31-year-old batter is expected to add depth and firepower to CSK’s batting lineup as the team aims to return to the playoffs and chase their sixth IPL title.

Given his years of leadership experience, having led the Rajasthan Royals for five seasons, Samson is expected to provide valuable mentorship and guidance to young CSK players, helping to strengthen the team’s overall strategy and on-field decision-making throughout the IPL 2026 season.

Additionally, MS Dhoni approaches his farewell season in the upcoming IPL 2026, and Sanju Samson is expected to be a crucial part of CSK’s succession plan, gradually taking on leadership responsibilities and preparing to step up as a future team leader. The move ensures a smooth generational shift for the franchises.

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