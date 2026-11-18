The World Championship of Legends has secured second place in global cricket viewership, achieving 18.01 million views per match and trailing only the IPL, proving the immense enduring popularity of former international cricket stars.

World Championship of Legends Ranks Second in Global Cricket Viewership

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) continues to strengthen its position in the global cricketing landscape, securing the second spot in average viewership per match among the cricket leagues featured in the 2025–26. With an impressive 18.01 million average views per match, WCL stands behind only the Indian Premier League (IPL), which leads the chart with 252.22 million. The figures place WCL ahead of several established competitions, including The Hundred (10.63 million), Major League Cricket (10.28 million), Abu Dhabi T10 (9.597 million), Lanka Premier League (9 million) and Caribbean Premier League (8.29 million), according to a press release from WCL.

The achievement is particularly significant for a league built around the return of some of cricket’s most celebrated international players. WCL has successfully brought together legendary cricketers from different nations, creating a platform that combines nostalgia, competitive cricket and the continued appeal of some of the game’s biggest names. Since its inception, the World Championship of Legends has focused on bringing former international cricket stars back onto the field, allowing fans to relive some of their most memorable cricketing moments. The league’s country-based franchise format has also helped create strong fan engagement, particularly among audiences with a deep connection to international cricket rivalries. WCL’s growing viewership reflects the demand for a format that brings together familiar faces, iconic rivalries and high-profile cricketing entertainment. Its ability to attract audiences across different markets has helped establish it as a significant property in the expanding franchise cricket ecosystem. Being ranked second in average views per match among the leagues featured in the comparison is an important milestone for WCL and a strong indicator of the commercial and audience potential of legends cricket. While the IPL continues to set the benchmark for franchise cricket, WCL’s position demonstrates that the popularity of the sport extends beyond active international players and traditional franchise competitions. For WCL, this recognition is more than just a ranking. It represents the growing connection between cricket’s legendary players and millions of fans who continue to follow their journeys. The message is clear: legends never stop drawing an audience, and WCL is turning that passion into a powerful global cricketing property.