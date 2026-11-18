Cricketers Dhruv Jurel and Suryakumar Yadav pay emotional tributes to MS Dhoni following his retirement from the IPL. The legendary captain concludes a historic 19-year career and will now serve as a mentor for the Chennai Super Kings franchise.

Dhruv Jurel and Suryakumar Yadav Pay Tribute to MS Dhoni Retirement

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni following the legendary cricketer’s retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), with stylish batter Suryakumar Yadav also recalling the former India captain’s remarkable legacy. Jurel, who represents Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, shared a post on Instagram to express his admiration for Dhoni, saying the wicketkeeping great had inspired an entire generation of cricketers.

“They were right. Nothing prepares you for the day your idol says goodbye to the very game you fell in love with because of him. And now, he’s finally hanging up his boots. Well, the gloves, in this case. Mahi bhai, there will never be another you. But a piece of your greatness will live on in all of us who grew up dreaming of being like you. Every time we put on those gloves behind the stumps or walk out to bat when our team needs us the most, we’ll carry a little bit of you with us. Thank you for giving a little boy a dream and an entire generation someone to look up to,” Jurel wrote.

Suryakumar, meanwhile, shared pictures with Dhoni on Instagram and praised the former India skipper for his ability to remain composed in the most challenging situations. “The man who taught us that it’s not over until it’s over. Mahi bhai, from those helicopter shots to the calmest finishes under the most impossible circumstances, you’ve created history that will be talked about for a lifetime. Can’t wait to take you out on a drive in my new Truck. Thank you for inspiring generations and all the best Mentor!” Suryakumar wrote.

Suryakumar, who represents Mumbai Indians in the IPL, also shares a unique connection with Dhoni as both have led India to T20 World Cup glory. Dhoni captained India to the inaugural title in 2007, while Rohit Sharma ended the team's 11-year ICC trophy drought by guiding them to the 2024 edition in Barbados. Suryakumar subsequently led India to their third T20 World Cup triumph at home earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings also shared a post on their official X account, in which Dhoni was celebrating his retirement by cutting a cake in a gym. The cake had a heartfelt message from his fans which read: "Thank You Mahi bhaiya for all the happiness you have given to us. God bless you more."

Dhoni's retirement brings the curtain down on a 19-year IPL career that began with the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008. Chennai Super Kings confirmed that the 45-year-old will continue his association with the franchise as Team Mentor ahead of the 2027 season. One of the defining figures in the league's history, Dhoni represented CSK for 17 seasons, apart from spending two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when the Chennai franchise was suspended. He returned in 2018 and guided the side to the title in his comeback season.

Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL championships — in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 — matching Mumbai Indians' tally of five titles. The franchise also won the Champions League T20 twice, in 2010 and 2014. Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season but continued to contribute as a player, bringing his experience behind the stumps and delivering crucial performances with the bat. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season. He missed the 2026 edition due to a calf injury, with his retirement now bringing his playing career in the tournament to an end.

Across 278 IPL matches, Dhoni scored 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes. Widely known as 'Thala' among Chennai supporters, Dhoni's influence on CSK extended well beyond his performances on the field. His leadership, tactical acumen and trademark composure helped build one of the IPL's most successful franchises and a deep emotional connection with its supporters. His appointment as mentor comes at a crucial time for CSK, who will look to rebuild after three consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance. The franchise has also revamped its coaching setup, with former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan appointed head coach. Dhoni's experience and understanding of the franchise are expected to play a key role in guiding the team and nurturing its next generation of players.