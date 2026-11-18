New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata marks 100 years of sporting partnership, noting that Indian cricket, football, and hockey teams are touring New Zealand to celebrate the historic century-long bond between the two nations.

India and New Zealand Celebrate A Century of Strong Sporting Unity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Cricket remains a crucial component of the bilateral relationship between India and New Zealand, but sporting ties between the two countries extend well beyond the game, New Zealand High Commissioner to India Patrick John Rata said on Wednesday, highlighting the participation of several Indian national teams in events in New Zealand to mark 100 years of sporting partnership. Speaking on the sidelines of ProWine Mumbai 2026, Rata said Indian teams across multiple sporting disciplines, including cricket, football and hockey, have been visiting New Zealand over the past few weeks as part of celebrations marking a century of sporting ties between the two countries. "Right at this moment, the Indian cricket team is down in New Zealand. I think overall India is doing pretty well in the series that's occurring down in New Zealand right now. But the other point that I would make is that right at this moment and through the last few weeks, we've had the Indian cricket team, we've had the Indian football team, we've had the Indian hockey team, and we've had about six other national sporting teams from India in New Zealand celebrating 100 years of sporting ties between our two countries. So, Cricket is absolutely crucial in the bilateral relationship, but just like the relationship as a whole, there's a wide breadth," he told ANI.

India men's cricket team is in New Zealand and have already played a five-match ODI and five-match T20I series. A two-Test bilateral series is also scheduled with the first Test starting Thursday in Wellington. The Indian men's hockey team is currently in New Zealand for a tour scheduled from November 15 to 23, with three matches against the hosts on November 19, 21 and 22 at Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland. The tour is part of the 2026 India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event, commemorating 100 years of sporting partnership between the two nations. The historic association dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand became the first Indian sporting team to tour New Zealand. The current Indian squad is being led by Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay. The tour provides an opportunity for young players to gain international exposure while allowing the coaching staff to assess emerging talent ahead of future assignments. Rata's remarks underline the growing scope of sporting engagement between the two countries, with cricket continuing to serve as a prominent link while other disciplines contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation. The India-New Zealand sporting relationship has developed over several decades through international competitions, tours and exchanges, with the centenary celebrations providing another opportunity to deepen connections between athletes and sporting institutions of both countries. The celebrations also reflect the broader India-New Zealand partnership, which has witnessed expanding engagement across trade, business and people-to-people exchanges following the conclusion of their Free Trade Agreement. (ANI)