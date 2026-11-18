Om Prakash Chouhan and Raunil Kukar are tied for the lead at nine-under 135 after the second round of the 26th Masters Golf in Digboi. Fifty-one players advanced to the final rounds as the cut fell at two-over 146.

Om Prakash Chouhan and Raunil Kukar Share Lead at 26th Masters Golf

Mhow’s Om Prakash Chouhan and Bengaluru-based Raunil Kukar shared the halfway lead at nine-under 135 after the second round of the 26th Masters Golf, a Rs 1 crore event being played at Digboi Golf Links in Digboi, Assam.

Forty-year-old Chouhan (67-68) carded a bogey-free four-under 68 featuring four birdies to move up from tied second, according to a press release from PGTI. Twenty-eight-year-old Kukar (70-65) climbed from tied 14th with a seven-under 65 comprising an eagle on the par-5 seventh, eight birdies and three bogeys to join Chouhan at the top.

Overnight leader Saurav Rathi (65-72) of Gurugram slipped to third at seven-under 137 after an even-par 72 featuring five birdies and five bogeys. Four players shared fourth place at six-under 138: Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (69-69), Kapurthala’s Yuvraj Singh (68-70), Jaipur’s Prakhar Asawa (69-69) and Pune’s Divyansh Dubey (68-70).

The cut fell at two-over 146, with 51 players from the 120-man field advancing to the final two rounds.